What Does FM Mean On Texas Roads?

Texas is one of the few states in the union that you can literally drive all day from one end to another and never actually leave. That is in no small part due to the fact that there are thousands upon thousands of miles of freeway to get you from one part of the Lone Star State to another. And if you've ever taken to the open road in the state of Texas, you know that, for every breathtakingly beautiful stretch of freeway, there are ones that are dusty, dull, and isolated in almost unnerving ways.

According to the state of Texas, there are currently more than 500,000 official signs along the way designating the major stretches of freeway from some of those smaller avenues that can take you decidedly off the beaten path. But just like other parts of the country, there are some Texas highway signs that might be considered confusing by out-of-state visitors, or even Lone Star natives who never venture far from major cities like Houston.

Case in point, some might not know what the signs saying "FM" signify. These smaller, square signs typically feature a white state of Texas figure set against a black background, as well as a number and the words "Farm Road" within the frame. The "FM" designation marks those stretches as Farm to Market roadways, and they've become an integral part of Texas infrastructure since the state sanctioned them in the late 1940s.

