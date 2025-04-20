No, Chinese Companies Don't Have A Stake In Texas Toll Roads - Here's Who Owns Them

For many drivers, a common question about toll roads is whether Google Maps can help avoid them. But in a bizarre twist, Texans found themselves driving headlong into the junction of globalization, cybercrime, and local politics when a Chinese criminal operation caused some Americans to question the ownership of their local toll roads.

Since January 2025, the FBI has been hit with over 2,000 complaints from residents of states like Georgia, California, Washington, Florida, and Colorado who received text messages asking them to pay delinquent toll-road fees. The "smishing" text scheme, in which SMS phishing messages are designed to trick victims into sharing sensitive financial information or downloading malware, is suspected to come from a kit made popular by a prolific Chinese cybercriminal group. With some messages coming from phone numbers with foreign country codes, some recipients have asked whether foreign entities own their local toll roads.

One state where this question has become prominent is Texas, where some residents have asked whether their cash winds up in the pockets of Chinese investors. These questions came to light when the smishing scam impersonated messages from the North Texas Toll Authority. According to a report by cyber investigator Brian Krebs, victims who followed the smishing links were taken to spoofed versions of the toll authority's website, where they were prompted to divulge enough personal payment information for scammers to add their cards to mobile wallets. Cybersecurity experts have uncovered over 10,000 domains for the scam.

