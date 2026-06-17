Here's Where You Can Find The Fastest Speed Limit Sign In America

State legislators are responsible for setting speed limits, and that means that speed limits can vary considerably across the country. The lowest maximum speed limits can be found in Hawaii, where rural interstates are limited to 60 mph, and several other states set 65 mph limits on their highways. At the other end of the scale, states like Montana and South Dakota have set their highest speed limits at 80 mph.

Many rural interstates in Texas are limited to 75 mph, some carry 80-mph limits, but one road in particular has an even higher posted limit. State Highway 130 is a toll road that runs between Austin and San Antonio, and since it opened in 2012, it's been subject to an 85-mph speed limit. That makes it the road with the fastest speed limit in America.

The road was designed to help reduce traffic on Interstate 35, giving drivers a faster and easier way to travel between the two cities. It was built by a joint venture between the Spanish infrastructure developer Cintra and Texas-based Zachry Construction Corporation and reportedly cost around $1.3 billion to build. Although the Texas Department of Transportation owns the road, the company that constructed it has a 50-year contract to collect a portion of the toll fees paid by drivers. When it opened, it became the first privately operated open toll road in Texas.