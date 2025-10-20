New York Has Some Low Highway Speeds, But Locals Are Determined To Change That

The New York State Assembly has just introduced a bill that would allow the commissioner of the NY State Department of Transportation to set a maximum speed limit of 70 mph, increasing it from the previous maximum of 65. While this would not make New York State the new king of speed, it would at least mean it'll no longer be one of the five U.S. states with the slowest speed limits. This is just a bill, though, so it still needs to go through the committee and the floor in both the State Assembly and the State Senate before reaching the Governor for their approval.

If it gets approved, though, it does not mean that the state's speed limits will automatically increase to 70 mph. Instead, it gives the NYSDOT the authority to increase it, provided that the particular roadway meets the necessary criteria for the higher speed limit. This will align New York state's speed limit with those of its neighbors to the west. Both Ohio and Pennsylvania have a 70-mph speed limit on rural interstates, although the former reduces that to 65 in urban interstates. Other roads, like those within cities, are still limited to just 55 mph, though. If New York enacts this change, it may encourage other states around it, particularly Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Vermont, to follow suit. All of these states still have a 65-mph maximum speed limit.