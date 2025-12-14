These States May Be Changing Their Speed Limits Soon

Keeping your finger on the pulse of ever-evolving road regulations and limits is an absolute necessity as a driver. Part of being aware of these is knowing what the speed limits are across the relevant states and routes. Getting a speeding ticket is never a fun experience; apart from directly paying it, there are other hidden costs, like spikes in your insurance premiums and potential legal fees. And it's not just enough to not go too fast, you have to remember that going too slow could also lead to fines.

Either way, states are taking actions to foster the flow of traffic. Some laws are reducing speeds, like Hawaii, which reduced the speeds on parts of Hawai'i Belt Road (Route 19) along the Hāmākua Coast, but some of them are actually trying to raise the speed on highways, rural roads, and interstates. However, unlike Hawaii, which has actually successfully applied speed reduction policies to Route 19, these speed increase changes have yet to happen. It's unsurprising, though, since Hawaii is one of the states with the slowest speed limits according to our list of U.S. states with the highest and lowest speed limits.

We've compiled some of these states with potential changes happening in the near future. We identified them by looking at states where lawmakers have recently introduced or debated statewide speed-limit bills with enough traction or coverage on the matter. Two states stand out: New York and North Carolina.