Who Makes Streamlight Flashlights And Where Are They Manufactured?

It sometimes feels like so many American brands have either shifted production overseas or have been sold off to a foreign entity. This includes Frigidaire, once the king of the refrigerator, which was sold to the Swedish company Electrolux, and GE Appliances, which now outsources much production to China. Streamlight is no exception. Founded in 1973, this American company has since shifted some production to China.

While its humble beginnings started with just one product, Streamlight now offers a number of portable handheld lighting and weapon-mounted laser-sighting devices. The company even designed and built its first offering, a solar-simulating searchlight, based on research done for NASA's space program.

While Streamlight manufactures many products overseas, it does complete assembly at its own facilities inside the United States, where it employs more than 350 workers at its headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Eagleville, Pennsylvania. Over the years, many have relied on Streamlight flashlights, from enthusiasts to professionals. Streamlight is even the choice of America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), giving you an idea as to the high-quality nature of the products.