Who Makes Streamlight Flashlights And Where Are They Manufactured?
It sometimes feels like so many American brands have either shifted production overseas or have been sold off to a foreign entity. This includes Frigidaire, once the king of the refrigerator, which was sold to the Swedish company Electrolux, and GE Appliances, which now outsources much production to China. Streamlight is no exception. Founded in 1973, this American company has since shifted some production to China.
While its humble beginnings started with just one product, Streamlight now offers a number of portable handheld lighting and weapon-mounted laser-sighting devices. The company even designed and built its first offering, a solar-simulating searchlight, based on research done for NASA's space program.
While Streamlight manufactures many products overseas, it does complete assembly at its own facilities inside the United States, where it employs more than 350 workers at its headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Eagleville, Pennsylvania. Over the years, many have relied on Streamlight flashlights, from enthusiasts to professionals. Streamlight is even the choice of America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), giving you an idea as to the high-quality nature of the products.
A light for every situation and profession
With so many years creating high-performance lighting equipment, Streamlight has a plethora of products to choose from. While it offers a number of consumer and professional-grade portable lighting options, one of its main focuses is creating illumination tools for military, law enforcement, and first responders. Holding over 525 patents, the company has become an innovator in the field of portable lighting, especially with regards to the use of LED lighting technology.
Streamlight has become a major manufacturer, selling to over 90 countries worldwide. The company is now one of the most popular flashlight brands on the market. It's so prolific in the space that it helped to develop a modern rating system for flashlights known as the ANSI/PLATO FL-1 Flashlight Basic Performance Standard.
Aside from making portable lighting products, Streamlight is also involved with a number of charitable organizations. This includes groups such as the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Concern of Police Survivors, Inc., Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and many more.