5 New Harbor Freight Tools Announced At SEMA 2026

For those unfamiliar, the Specialty Equipment Market Association, AKA SEMA, is a leading nonprofit in the specialty automotive aftermarket, helping unify the goals and output of manufacturers, resellers, builders, and more. As part of its regular efforts, SEMA holds a large annual trade show where manufacturers of automotive tools and accessories can show off their newest developments; the most recent ran in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As a major hardware retailer and the parent company of numerous automotive-centric and adjacent tool brands, Harbor Freight naturally had a presence at the latest SEMA show, where it showcased new products that'll hit its physical shelves and online storefronts in the near future. From smaller, simpler hand tools to advanced automotive scanning equipment, and all the way up to portable hydraulic car lifts, Harbor Freight has plenty to offer for the future.