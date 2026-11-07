5 New Harbor Freight Tools Announced At SEMA 2026
For those unfamiliar, the Specialty Equipment Market Association, AKA SEMA, is a leading nonprofit in the specialty automotive aftermarket, helping unify the goals and output of manufacturers, resellers, builders, and more. As part of its regular efforts, SEMA holds a large annual trade show where manufacturers of automotive tools and accessories can show off their newest developments; the most recent ran in Las Vegas, Nevada.
As a major hardware retailer and the parent company of numerous automotive-centric and adjacent tool brands, Harbor Freight naturally had a presence at the latest SEMA show, where it showcased new products that'll hit its physical shelves and online storefronts in the near future. From smaller, simpler hand tools to advanced automotive scanning equipment, and all the way up to portable hydraulic car lifts, Harbor Freight has plenty to offer for the future.
Icon Mini Pry Bar Set
When you're working on parts of a car, or, indeed, a wide variety of jobs, you will often need a little extra leverage. This is why pry bars exist, and certainly, Harbor Freight already has no shortage of full-sized pry bars and pry bar sets. However, sometimes you need a little extra leverage in a cramped space, so cramped that your only recourse seems to be using something like a flat-head screwdriver. For a safer, more optimal approach, Harbor Freight presents the Icon Mini Pry Bar Set.
These tiny, handheld pry bars are made from the same heat-treated, phosphate-finished steel as the full-size models, giving them greater resistance to damage and corrosion. The obvious difference is that they're much smaller, small enough to fit comfortably in your pocket and ideal for small-scale jobs. The two-piece set includes a general-purpose straight blade and an angled blade for extra leverage. Both blades are double-sided, and the angled one also has a striking cap. This set is slated to release at Harbor Freight in early 2028.
Hercules 20V Pro Compact Drill and Full-Size Drill/Driver
Power drills are any hardware retailer's bread and butter, and Harbor Freight already carries more than a few from its in-house brands like Bauer and Hercules. For example, you can already find a 20V drill/driver from Hercules. Also, Harbor Freight has the Hercules 20V Pro Compact Drill and Full-Size Drill/Driver in the pipeline.
These two updated Hercules power drills feature brushless motors and all-metal gearboxes, plus helpful features like 14 clutch settings, built-in LED work lights, and two-speed transmissions. The Compact Drill is designed to fit in tighter spaces without sacrificing output, with a variable-speed trigger that delivers up to 1,700 RPM. The Full-Size Drill/Driver, meanwhile, is the more muscular option, with a high-performance motor and gearing that deliver up to 2,100 RPM, 100 more than the current 20V Hercules drill/driver. Both of these drills are slated to hit store shelves in Spring 2027.
Daytona 3 Ton 120V Heavy Duty Portable Car Lift
The SEMA Show is, first and foremost, an automotive show, with the lion's share of the products on display specifically being intended for various forms of automotive work. Of course, to do automotive work, you first need to make sure your car won't fall on you, which means using a lift to prop it up. If you don't have room in your garage for a full-sized car lift, you may be interested in Harbor Freight's upcoming Daytona 3 Ton 120V Heavy Duty Portable Car Lift.
This car lift is designed for a variety of settings, including home garages, auto body shops, and even racetrack pit stops. It consists of two separate lifts designed to work in tandem; place them under a vehicle, activate the hydraulics, and they'll lift it up. They have a minimum lift height of 7 inches and a maximum lift height of 21.75 inches, and they can safely lift any vehicle up to 6,000 pounds with a maximum operating pressure of 2100 PSI. The built-in hydraulic fittings make the stands easy to assemble and use out of the box, and both include safety features like automatic safety locks and nonmarring rollers. Harbor Freight has not yet provided a release window for these stands.
Icon 5 Wireless Automotive Borescope
A car's internal components, especially the engine, are exceptionally complex and sensitive. Unfortunately, it's also very cramped in there, and you can't see what's inside with the naked eye, nor is it efficient or realistic to disassemble an entire engine casing to diagnose a single issue. If you need to look inside complicated machinery without disassembling it, an inspection camera is will work for that and many other garage jobs. Harbor Freight is currently working on the Icon 5 Wireless Automotive Borescope.
This professional-grade diagnostic probe is designed to snake into tight vehicle machinery and beam live images back to the companion tablet. Its dual-lens camera provides front and side views, and a 3X digital zoom lets you get up close on unusual conditions. The tablet includes an onboard MicroSD card for storing images and videos for later review, plus a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing. As an added perk, the camera probe has an IP67 waterproof rating, helping it resist damp, oily environments without getting damaged. No release window yet, though according to Harbor Freight's press release, it will offer "incredible value compared to the competition."
Icon HD10 Heavy Duty Truck Scanner
Diagnosing vehicular problems isn't just about sticking your head in the engine bay with a flashlight. Some issues you simply can't see with your eyes alone, and large trucks in particular require surprisingly elaborate troubleshooting and testing procedures to ensure they're safe for the road. To run those procedures, you need a scanning tool, and starting in early 2027, Harbor Freight is planning to sell the Icon HD10 Heavy Duty Truck Scanner.
An upgrade over Harbor Freight's previous T-10 scanner, this tablet-style truck scanner is designed to streamline the troubleshooting process, interfacing with your truck's onboard computer to run actuation tests, regenerations, relearns, and more. It's compatible with 12V and 24V systems and can run accurate diagnostics on Class 4-8 midsize vehicles and heavy-duty trucks. The tablet's 10-inch high-definition touchscreen provides immediate data readouts and can be navigated either with your finger or a stylus. The tablet also has a rubber overmold to prevent drops and slips, and both wireless and physical data communication for sending and receiving gathered information.