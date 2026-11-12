5 Things The Cameras Didn't Show Us About Graveyard Carz

To the average person, an absolutely demolished vehicle will look like a complete lost cause fit only for the scrap heap. To some, though, like those at the forefront of the long-running reality series "Graveyard Carz," there's an opportunity for redemption in these seemingly wrecked hunks of junk. The series launched in 2012 and as of publication has seen a staggering 21 seasons. In producing well beyond 200 episodes, viewers have seen some remarkable restorations and more, but there's just as much to be intrigued by when it comes to all that has gone on while the cameras were off.

Yes, "Graveyard Carz" is a series jam-packed with memorable moments. Who could forget the Season 8 reveal of the screen-used Dodge Charger General Lee from 2005's "The Dukes of Hazzard," which took multiple episodes and seasons to revive? Or, the remarkable Season 12 1958 Plymouth Belvedere-to-Fury conversion to honor the '58 Plymouth Fury from the 1983 big-screen classic, "Christine"? These are landmark moments for the series, but let's not forget the gaps between them. There's a lot that the "Graveyard Carz" camera crew didn't show directly, but has since made its way into the public consciousness.

Throughout its over a dozen seasons on the air, "Graveyard Carz" has shown a lot. What it hasn't shown us, though, is just as worth talking about.