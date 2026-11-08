History-Making Nuclear Aircraft Carrier USS Enterprise Takes Its Final Voyage At Sea

Aircraft carriers have a long history on the world stage; just by itself, the U.S. Navy has fielded 12 major classes of aircraft carrier over the past 100 years. However, the stress of battle and sailing the oceans takes its toll, and eventually all aircraft carriers are retired. However, few carriers carry quite a noteworthy legacy as the USS Enterprise due to its length of service and its origins.

At the beginning of November, the U.S. Navy announced that CVN 65, better known as the USS Enterprise (sometimes "Big E"), would begin its final journey from Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia to Mobile, Alabama. Once there, the vessel would be dismantled. Technically, the process has already started, as the "ex-Enterprise" is little more than what is known as a "hulk" — a large ship that has either been stripped down or can no longer sail under its own power. Either way, while the once proud Enterprise can still float, another vessel will tow the ship to its final destination.

The CVN 65 Enterprise was the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. The ship was commissioned in 1961 and stuck around for many historical conflicts, including the Cold War, the Vietnam War, and Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. However, nothing lasts forever, and the US Navy began the long and arduous process of decommissioning way back in 2012. Technicians weren't able to fully remove all nuclear material until 2017; the Enterprise's trip between Virginia and Alabama is merely the final leg of its graveyard-bound journey.