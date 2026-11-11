How The '65 Chevy Caprice Turned The Impala Into A Working-Class Cadillac

Rewind the clock back to the mid-1960s, and the American automotive scene was arguably at a cultural high-point. Every manufacturer offered a diverse selection of fantastic automobiles, General Motors included. Under just its banner alone, we had the rise of the Muscle Era with the 1964 Pontiac GTO, America's first sports car, the Corvette, the innovative Oldsmobile Toronado, the wacky rear-engined 1960 Chevrolet Corvair, and so much more. One car that gets somewhat overlooked carries a name which endured until the 2010s: the Caprice.

Much like the first GTO, the Caprice wasn't its own specific model, but rather a trim level. It was based on the Impala, specifically, which General Motors branded as the Caprice Custom Sedan by Chevrolet. Much like how the GTO represented the pinnacle of a Tempest's muscle potential, the Caprice was essentially the most luxurious Impala. It's an early example of what we might see today in something like an Alpina BMW, basically fully loading a car, putting on bespoke bodywork, adding plenty of luxury quirks, and finishing it with top-tier engines.

Among the aforementioned quirks, the Caprice had plenty that affected its mechanical components, a welcome upgrade from the otherwise boaty, lazy full-size cars of the day. It featured heavy-duty coil suspension, heavier body mounts and frame upgrades, thick carpeting for plenty of sound deadening, and more. It apparently proved so lucrative that GM separated it into a distinct model, the 1966 Caprice, which lived on as Chevrolet's top-end luxury car until 1970 in its first generation. Let's dive in and explore more.