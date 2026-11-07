5 Gaming Laptops That Outperform The PS5 Pro

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For console gaming, it's hard to go wrong with the PlayStation 5 Pro. It's a shame that Microsoft has done a subpar job of competing with Sony on the hardware front — even with a lack of new first-party IPs, disastrous live-service launches, and the recent digital-only announcement that has caused gamers to pick up their pitchforks in unison. Despite all these issues cropping up during the ninth generation of gaming for Sony, all versions of the PlayStation 5 have comfortably outsold the Xbox Series X and S by a significant margin. Sure, the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 exist, but an argument can be made that both companies cater to different markets altogether, even if there's an overlap in their target audience.

A great way to avoid the downsides of buying a PS5 is by getting a gaming PC instead. Admittedly, this isn't an ideal time to get gaming components, with the much-derided AI boom causing RAM, SSD, and GPU prices to spike like never before. As a result, a desktop PC will be a significant expense as is, but gaming laptop enthusiasts will have to pay even more. Only people with the disposable funds to buy the equivalent of almost three PS5 Pros will be able to afford these compact gaming behemoths, powerful enough to outclass the PS5 Pro in pure performance.