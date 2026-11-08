10 M6 MacBook Pro Alternatives (From Every Price Point)

Seeing Dell bring the XPS brand back from the dead is a treat for long-time Dell fans. However, for $1,699, the Dell XPS 14 needs to do a whole lot more than just cater to its fans' sense of nostalgia to justify an investment in this laptop. With a slim aluminum build and a weight of just three pounds, people who want a sleek laptop that hits the sweet spot between the MacBook Air and Pro's design will like the XPS 14's bold look. The Intel Core Ultra Series 3 performs very well, with multiple reviewers appreciating the processing power of this CPU. However, people who assume that this laptop's performance exceeds that of the MacBook Pro will be in for a rude awakening — CNET noted that this laptop's performance couldn't overtake the M5 MacBook Pro in their benchmark tests.

That said, people who want a laptop that handles demanding workloads with a similar level of finesse as the MacBook Pro won't be disappointed. Don't dismiss the capabilities of the Intel Arc B390 — it may be an integrated GPU, but Notebookcheck noted that this GPU could come close to the gaming performance of an RTX 4050. The Tandem OLED display was the subject of much praise from critics, as was the 10-watt quad speaker system, which came as a pleasant surprise for some. As is the case with recent Dell XPS laptops, this does use a lattice-free keyboard design. If you're more used to keyboards with deeper key travel, typing on this shallow keyboard can be a bit of a challenge.