9 Of The Best Mini-LED TVs You Can Buy In 2026

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Sitting between QLED and standard OLED TVs, mini-LED panels use thousands of small LEDs scattered across a backlight that can be individually dimmed for better black levels and local dimming. For viewers who want great picture quality without paying a hefty premium for an OLED panel, a mini-LED TV can be a viable alternative. It's easy to dismiss the term as marketing lingo, but a mini-LED panel does enough to set it apart from regular LED TVs, largely because of the higher number of LED diodes in the backlight.

Samsung, Hisense, TCL, and Sony are four major smart TV brands that offer some of the best picture quality with their mini-LED TVs. From amazing local blacks to bright image output that performs well even in well-lit rooms, these TVs should be more than up to the task for anyone seeking the best mini-LED TV they can get their hands on in 2026.