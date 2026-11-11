How Much It Costs To Replace A Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Battery

The Hyundai Tucson is one of the best compact SUVs for families and comes with a hybrid or gas-only drivetrain. If you're considering the former, you should also bear in mind the cost of replacing the car's high-voltage hybrid battery down the line. Batteries, after all, are consumable products that degrade over time, so years after you drive your Tucson off the lot, you'll eventually have to replace the hybrid battery. And when you do, expect to spend approximately $4,059 to $4,256 to replace your Hyundai Tucson's hybrid battery. According to some Hyundai online parts stores, the high-voltage battery of the normal 2025 hybrid Tucson costs $3,637.15 before any discounts, taxes, and replacement costs are applied.

The Tucson's plug-in hybrid battery pack is more expensive to replace, which is to be expected as plug-in hybrids have larger batteries compared to normal hybrids. Several Hyundai online parts stores have listed the 2025 Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid battery pack for around $9,308.71. However, the actual cost will vary because the quoted prices are for the whole battery pack, which includes the actual high-voltage battery and all the auxiliary parts such as the housing and cooling system parts.

Additionally, your dealership will have a labor fee for replacing the battery, which will vary. Generally speaking, RepairPal estimates that you should expect to spend somewhere between $422 and $619 on labor costs alone without any taxes or fees applied.