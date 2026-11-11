How Much It Costs To Replace A Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Battery
The Hyundai Tucson is one of the best compact SUVs for families and comes with a hybrid or gas-only drivetrain. If you're considering the former, you should also bear in mind the cost of replacing the car's high-voltage hybrid battery down the line. Batteries, after all, are consumable products that degrade over time, so years after you drive your Tucson off the lot, you'll eventually have to replace the hybrid battery. And when you do, expect to spend approximately $4,059 to $4,256 to replace your Hyundai Tucson's hybrid battery. According to some Hyundai online parts stores, the high-voltage battery of the normal 2025 hybrid Tucson costs $3,637.15 before any discounts, taxes, and replacement costs are applied.
The Tucson's plug-in hybrid battery pack is more expensive to replace, which is to be expected as plug-in hybrids have larger batteries compared to normal hybrids. Several Hyundai online parts stores have listed the 2025 Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid battery pack for around $9,308.71. However, the actual cost will vary because the quoted prices are for the whole battery pack, which includes the actual high-voltage battery and all the auxiliary parts such as the housing and cooling system parts.
Additionally, your dealership will have a labor fee for replacing the battery, which will vary. Generally speaking, RepairPal estimates that you should expect to spend somewhere between $422 and $619 on labor costs alone without any taxes or fees applied.
Does Hyundai replace hybrid batteries for free?
The cost of replacing the hybrid battery is one of the key things to consider before buying a Hyundai Tucson. But given the high cost, can Hyundai do it for free? Well, it really depends. For the most part, you might not have to foot the bill because of Hyundai's hybrid battery warranty. All of Hyundai's hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and full-electric vehicles come with a warranty for the high-voltage battery that lasts for 10 years or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first). According to the warranty, your Hyundai Tucson's battery can be replaced if its capacity drops below 70% of the original during the 10-year/100,000-mile period.
If that happens, Hyundai may fully cover the cost of the replacement. In fact, per Hyundai's 2026 owner's handbook, the automaker also pledges to cover the towing expense to the nearest dealership in case your vehicle is inoperable. Replacement, however, doesn't guarantee that you will get a new hybrid battery. The company may choose to swap your defective hybrid battery with a refurbished one.
Of course, there are some caveats here that may force you to pay for your battery replacement out of pocket even if your vehicle isn't 10 years old and has yet to hit the 100,000-mile mark. For instance, if the battery is damaged due to an accident, then the company won't cover the replacement cost. The good news is that, given how long hybrid car batteries last, you might not need to replace yours anytime soon. If Hyundai is confident enough to offer a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty period, it suggests the company's belief in the longevity of the battery.
Signs your Hyundai Tucson hybrid battery needs replacement
Replacing a Hyundai Tucson's high-voltage battery is a huge expense if you have to pay out of pocket. As such, it would be unfortunate to realize your Tucson's hybrid battery is due for replacement when it's too late. Fortunately, modern cars have high-tech systems that can alert you ahead of time that you may need to replace the hybrid battery sooner rather than later. One of the most obvious signs that your Tucson's hybrid battery needs replacement is when fuel economy declines.
If your model used to deliver excellent fuel economy figures and you notice a significant drop, then there's a chance that your hybrid battery has weakened. Another obvious sign you'll see is when the battery display on the dash quickly jumps from full to empty. Also, your hybrid Tucson might display warning signs on the dash that tell you to check the hybrid system.
Another telltale sign is when the car is slow to pick up speed when you press the accelerator. That's because the electric motor in the hybrid system usually helps with acceleration, and if the battery has degraded significantly, it might not be able to offer enough power assistance to the engine. Lastly, you might notice the hybrid system running less often than it used to.