5 Of The Highest-Rated Wireless Android Auto Adapters On Amazon Under $100
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Instead of relying on your car's built-in infotainment system, Android Auto allows you to mirror your phone to your car's display. By doing so, it gives you access to a simplified interface of your phone on your car's display. So many modern cars support Android Auto (and its iOS counterpart, CarPlay). If your car is a little bit older and only lets you connect Android Auto via cable alone, you don't have to stick to that method.
Instead of plugging your phone into a USB cable every time you start the engine, a wireless Android Auto adapter can let you connect to your vehicle's infotainment system with minimal effort. Although you can spend hundreds of dollars to upgrade your infotainment system to a modern one with wireless Android Auto support (or spend a fortune on a new car), you don't have to. Wireless Android Auto adapters provide a cheap workaround to this issue.
They let you continue enjoying all the amazing Android Auto features without using a cable. But with so many choices available on the market, finding the right adapter can feel complicated. However, based on our expertise and extensive research, we've narrowed down the options to five of the highest-rated wireless Android Auto adapters you can find on Amazon for less than $100. All of the adapters we've shortlisted have excellent ratings of at least 4.0 out of five and are pretty affordable — in fact, most of them actually cost less than $50 without any discounts.
Ottocast Mini Edge 2-in-1 Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Adapter
Ottocast's Mini Edge 2-in-1 Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Adapter is one of the highest-rated models on Amazon with a solid 4.4 rating out of five from 140 reviews as of this writing. Part of its major appeal is the ability to remember up to two phones. The adapter is also compatible with over 800 car models and supports several Android versions, going as far back as Android 11. It works via Bluetooth and promises to offer a seamless setup process.
You just plug it into an available USB port, pair it with your phone's Bluetooth, and off you go. Once it's paired to your Android phone, it'll automatically reconnect moving forward. One Amazon reviewer says it took less than 30 seconds to connect and adds that this adapter offers the fastest connection among all the wireless Android Auto adapters that they've ever tried. Other users were impressed by its functionality, and some also love its compact nature, meaning it won't get in the way when connected.
This adapter doesn't use any cables, which, again, helps in keeping your car clutter-free while in use. It terminates with a USB-A plug, and Ottocast includes a 90-degree USB-A adapter. If your car's system only has a USB-C port, no worries — there's a USB-C adapter included in the box. The Terran's Wireless Android Auto Adapter retails for $59.99.
Beamlit 2-in-1 Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto Adapter
At the time of this writing, this adapter has a 4.5 out of five rating from 487 reviews on Amazon, with 87% of all reviewers giving it four or five stars. As you probably guessed from its name, this is a wireless adapter for both Android Auto and CarPlay. That gives you the flexibility to allow your iOS friends to also connect to CarPlay wirelessly, so long as your car supports both wired Android Auto and CarPlay.
According to users, some of its major pros include easy and quick connectivity, stable connection, and compact size. Additionally, one Amazon reviewer specifically highlights their experience with the adapter, saying it has no lag and was responsive even while using the map for navigation. The $49.99 Beamlit 2-in-1 Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto Adapter features a compact design, and it connects via USB-A.
Of course, if your car has a USB-C port, you can't plug this device in directly, though Beamlit does provide a USB-A adapter. The setup process is also easy — you simply plug the device into your car and pair your phone with the device via Bluetooth. Additionally, you also need to enable your Wi-Fi, as the unit uses dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz Wi-Fi to provide a fast and stable connection. However, to connect your Android phone to this adapter, you need to be running Android 12 or newer.
Techlane 2-in-1 Android Auto Wireless Adapter
Techlane's 2-in-1 CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless Adapter is another highly rated model we came across in our research. In fact, it currently ranks as the top seller in Amazon's Car Audio and Video Remote Controls category with over 3,000 units bought in the last month. As a best seller, it has earned an average overall rating of 4.2 out of five from 285 reviews. Beyond its solid rating, this adapter also stands out by supporting a wider variety of Android versions, going as far back as Android 11, released in 2020. The product's description says it supports cars that were launched in 2016 and later.
It connects via its built-in USB-A plug for cable-free connectivity. However, if your car has USB-C ports, Techlane includes a USB-C adapter out of the box for wider compatibility. Once you've plugged the adapter into your car, getting Android Auto to work is pretty straightforward. Just enable your phone's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, pair your device to the adapter's Bluetooth, and follow the steps displayed on the screen to complete the setup.
According to Amazon reviews, it's pretty easy to use. Amazon reviewers also note that it works well, and some love the compact design, which ensures it doesn't get in the way. With a list price of $19.99, users say it's a great value for money. Even better, we've seen it selling under $19.99, so you might also be lucky enough to get it for less.
AAWireless Two Wireless Android Auto Adapter
On Amazon, the AAWireless Two Wireless Android Auto Adapter currently has an average rating of 4.1 out of five from over 3,700 reviews. Past buyers have been impressed by this adapter and have said lots of good things about it. One of the major things that users love about the adapter is its easy setup process. Owners also praise the dongle for its great functionality, and a lot of them highly recommend it. Many users have also found the adapter to be speedy, and one reviewer even found it to be better than the car's built-in wired option.
The AAWireless Two stands out among the other models by offering multi-device pairing support, letting you connect to an unlimited number of phones, as long as they are running Android 11 or newer. It isn't as compact as some other options, but what the AAWireless Two lacks in compactness, it more than makes up for by offering a multifunctional button for easy pairing and switching between devices.
It also offers a companion app that you can install on your phone for updating the software or troubleshooting issues you might face. The AAWireless Two doesn't connect directly with a USB-C plug. Instead, you need to connect the included USB-C to USB-A cable before you can plug the adapter into your car. On Amazon, the AAWireless Two Wireless Android Auto Adapter has a list price of $64.99.
MSXTTLY 2-in-1 Android Auto Wireless Adapter
The last highly rated option is MSXTTLY's wireless Android Auto adapter with an overall rating of 4.0 out of five from over 4,200 reviewers. It also has two-in-one functionality, enabling both wireless Android Auto and CarPlay. To use this adapter, you must ensure that your Android phone is running Android 11.0 or later. Using the adapter is easy. First, you'll need to turn on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on your Android phone and then plug the adapter into your car. Lastly, you simply pair your phone to the adapter's Bluetooth, follow the on-screen instructions, and you should be good to go.
Most users have found the entire setup process easy. However, those who ran into issues with the adapter say the customer service team is good and worked with them to resolve the problem. The adapter is really compact, about the size of the slimmest USB drives, which is a plus as it doesn't get in the way when you're behind the wheel. Many Amazon reviewers really love the adapter's compact profile. It terminates with a USB-A plug, which allows you to connect it directly to your car's infotainment system.
The adapter uses Bluetooth for pairing but also supports 5.8 GHz Wi-Fi to ensure connection stability. The company says it's compatible with over 900 car models that were launched in 2017 and later from companies like Ford, Toyota, GMC, Audi, Porsche, Honda, Dodge, and more. The MSXTTLY 2-in-1 Android Auto Wireless Adapter is currently listed on Amazon for $36.99.