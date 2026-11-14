5 40V Ryobi Tools Worth Buying A 12AH Battery For

Out of the various tool systems manufactured and sold by the Ryobi hardware brand, some of the most muscular are those included in the 40V system. As opposed to the leaner, more compact Ryobi 18V tools of the ONE+ line, this range is mostly made up of heavy-duty, outdoor labor implements like leaf blowers, lawn mowers, earth augers, and more. These battery-powered tools purport to have output comparable to their gas-powered counterparts, but running such feisty machines with batteries does have a bit of a drawback: runtime.

As with the ONE+ system, the 40V range offers battery options from 2Ah up to 12Ah. Although the batteries share the 40V platform, their capabilities can vary, with Ryobi claiming enhanced power output from its 12Ah pack. The smaller 2Ah and 4Ah batteries will naturally require more frequent charging compared to their larger-capacity counterparts. For some outdoor tasks, this can be particularly irritating.

This is why, for a certain subset of 40V tools, you might want to invest in the top-shelf option of a 12Ah battery in order to maximize your uptime between recharges. We break down five Ryobi 40V tools where the upgrade pays off.