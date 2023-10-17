Ryobi's New 40V Hyper Charger Is A Game Changer: Here's Why

Ryobi's 40V Hyper Charger is the most powerful charger available for the brand's entire 40V product system. When you need a steady stream of energized batteries coming at you as you go about your work, the Hyper Charger is your guy, with a charging rate of approximately six times the rate put out by the default 40V charger.

The Hyper Charger is compatible with all three battery types in the 40V system, including 6Ah, 8Ah, and 12Ah. When you plug one of these batteries into the charger, the juice starts flowing fast and strong, fully charging a 6Ah battery in less than 30 minutes, an 8Ah battery in about 50 minutes, or a 12Ah battery in a little less than an hour. Using both the built-in digital display and Bluetooth connection functionality, you can immediately know when your battery is ready for action. Plus, the Hyper Charger features active cooling technology, so your battery won't overheat while it's charging.

To give you an example of the efficacy of this speed, Ryobi's 18-inch Push Lawn Mower can run for about 30 minutes on a single 6Ah battery. If the Hyper Charger can recharge a 6Ah battery in less than that time, that means you can effectively juggle the same two batteries forever, swapping them on and off the charger every time one runs out. Ryobi's 40V Hyper Charger is available from Home Depot for $179.