5 Ryobi Tools With Deep Discounts In November 2026
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If you count yourself among the many proud DIYers of the world, you probably get a kick out of shopping for new power tools and lawn care gear. There's a good chance you also know how expensive that can get even when you're shopping among the more budget-friendly of the major power tool brands. If you do frequent that sector of the market, Ryobi is a brand that likely gets a fair amount of your attention, if not your money.
As for your attention, that's no doubt due to the fact that the Techtronic Industries-owned brand currently makes a tool for almost any job a DIYer might be tempted to tackle. Regarding your money, well, Ryobi has a solid enough reputation for delivering quality gear despite its budget-minded prices.
If you shop for Ryobi gear at the right time of year, you may be able to score what you need at an even lower up-front cost, as the brand regularly features sales through its own online outlet and its exclusive retail partner, The Home Depot. Shoppers looking for deep discounts at either of those outlets in November will find plenty of deals worth considering, with both retailers easing into the holiday shopping season. Here are a few of the better deals we found on Ryobi tools in November 2026.
USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit 2-Pack
When you're plotting out a new project on the home front, you no doubt do a fair amount of planning in regards to the tools and materials you need to do the job right. You may not, however, think much about keeping yourself comfortable while you're doing the work, and in many cases bringing a simple fan into the job site mix can make all the difference in your DIY experience.
Ryobi currently offers several makes and models of fans in its various families of tools. If you really want to keep things simple, the USB Lithium Clamp Fan is probably the way to go. And if you're looking to get maximum bang for your buck on those devices, you might want to hit up The Home Depot this month, as the retailer is offering a two-fan kit for $49.88. That kit includes a pair of rechargeable 2Ah lithium-ion USB batteries, as well as a USB-C charging cable to keep them powered up and ready for action.
The Home Depot typically sells that kit for $79.94, with the current sale price translating to a 38-percent markdown and a savings of over $30. At that price, this almost feels like a 2-for-1 sort of deal for a handy fan that can produce over seven hours of runtime on low and up to 135 CFM of airflow on its highest speed setting. With a 1 1/4-inch clamping capacity and a pivoting head, you can bring these breezy devices to almost any work site.
ONE+ HP 18V Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner Kit
Ryobi may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think about the major players in the vacuum cleaner market. The power tool maker does offer a few handheld and full-sized stick models among its various offerings, however. And if you're shopping through The Home Depot in November, you can pick up a set that features one of each for just $198.97.
If you're curious just how deep a discount that is, this set is typically priced at $298.97. That $100 discount is a 33-percent price reduction, and if you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, such savings are gonna be pretty hard to beat. That's particularly true as the kit also includes one 4Ah 18V High Performance lithium-ion battery pack, a charger, and interchangeable attachment heads that help transform the stick vacuum into a powerful handheld model.
Yes, that 4Ah battery is interchangeable between both the handheld and stick vacuums included in the kit. The Pet Stick Vac is also part of Ryobi's High Performance lineup, meaning it is equipped with a potent brushless motor that should aid in cleaning even the toughest of messes. Meanwhile, the smaller handheld vac offers solid suction in a more portable package, making it ideal for use in cars and other hard-to-reach places. Those devices are even backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty from Ryobi, providing a little peace of mind to shoppers eyeing the kit.
USB Lithium Smart Tire Inflator Kit
A tire inflator is one of those tools you won't realize you need until you do. With warm fall days and cool, crisp nights settling in across the lands, plenty of you are about to find that out, as the temperature changes can wreak havoc on your vehicle's tire pressure.
Adding an inflator to your power tool arsenal could prove a major time saver on those chilly fall mornings, as such a device should take a frustrating stop at a service station air dispenser out of the equation for good. While Ryobi has several different makes and models of inflator available in its online outlet, the brand's USB Lithium Smart Tire Inflator is currently fronting a seriously deep discount of almost 38 percent.
That discount actually takes the overall price of the device down from $79.97 to a decidedly palatable $49.88. To sweeten the deal, Ryobi is packaging the inflator in a kit that includes a 2Ah lithium-ion battery, a charging cable, a Presta valve adaptor, and a sports ball needle. Yes, that last fixture allows the inflator — which can reportedly top off a standard car tire in about 90 seconds — to also be used for basketballs, soccer balls, and footballs, among other items. The tool also allows users to preset PSI numbers and is fitted with an auto shutoff feature to prevent overinflation. Just FYI — the included battery can also be used to charge mobile devices via USB connection in a pinch.
18V ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit
The Home Depot is one of the precious few outlets where shoppers can purchase legit Ryobi tools. The big-box home improvement retailer has made the most of that strategic partnership and continues to offer some of the deepest discounts on Ryobi-branded gear you'll find. It also has a penchant for packaging Ryobi power tools together into kits that make it easy for DIYers to start their own collection, or build out on the collection they've already started.
There are a couple of such kits available through THD in November, but as far as discounts go, this 6-tool collection offers savings that will be hard to pass up, with the retailer setting the price at $199 flat. If you're shopping for a power tool starter kit, this 18V One+ set may be ideal at that price, as it includes one 1/2-inch drill, one 1/4-inch impact driver, one reciprocating saw, one 5 1/2-inch circular saw, an oscillating multitool, and an LED work light. It also comes with a pair of 18V battery packs, a charger, and a durable tool bag to carry them all to your work site with ease.
That is a lot of gear for under $200, and yes, it is far from the typical price set by The Home Depot, which normally sells the set for $299. The $100 markdown accounts for a 33-percent reduction in price, and that sort of discount may be hard for even Ryobi haters to ignore.
ONE+ HP 20-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
A lawn mower may not be on many must-have lists heading into the month of November. This is, after all, the time of year when grasses begin to go dormant for the winter, limiting the need to head out to trim your green spaces on a weekly basis. That may be why this 20-inch 18V Self-Propelled Ryobi Mower is being offered at an almost 40-percent discount through The Home Depot. Even if the device stays boxed up until the return of warm weather, it feels like a good time for folks in need of a new mower to buy one.
Regarding the price, THD is currently selling the lithium-ion battery-powered mower for $267.40 (price may vary based on region), which is a 39-percent reduction from its typical retail price of $439. Now, if you've been shopping for a self-propelled mower, you probably know there aren't many quality models out there for under $300, let alone ones that include not one, but two 6Ah battery packs and chargers. According to Ryobi, that set has a street value of $796 when purchased separately, making the sale price all the more difficult to believe.
Ryobi also claims the mower itself and its brushless, high-performance setup can produce the output of a 150cc gasoline motor and deliver up to 40 minutes of runtime to users on two fully charged batteries. The device is also designed for mulching, bagging, or side discharge, and the handle can even be folded over for easy storage in your garage or shed.