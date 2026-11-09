5 Disadvantages Of Rear-Wheel Drive Cars

For some, a car's driven wheels are about as important as last week's lunch. For others, they're one of the most important things in a car. If you're a high-horsepower car enthusiast, you likely fall closer to the second category. That's because high power and rear-wheel drive are the typical recipe for a performance car.

The rear wheels take care of power delivery while the front wheels focus on steering, and it's the fundamental idea behind classic American muscle cars, modern performance sedans, and track-focused supercars. It's also what makes good old burnouts and crazy drifts possible, which is a big part of its appeal. However, rear-wheel drive isn't perfect, and if the car has too much power going to the rear, it can struggle to deliver traction.

A greasy on-ramp or a snowy morning commute can quickly turn a fun RWD car into a handful, especially if the driver isn't used to catching a sliding rear end. That's a big part of why RWD cars are becoming rarer. As we explained in our article on why many car brands are offering fewer rear-wheel drive options, for the average buyer, "the name of the game is fuel efficiency, interior room, and safety," and those are the areas where front- and all-wheel drive tend to have the edge.

Even if you're a dyed-in-the-wool RWD fan, it's worth knowing what you're giving up before you sign on the dotted line for your next car. Some of these drawbacks are obvious, while others only reveal themselves after you've lived with one for a while. Here are five disadvantages of rear-wheel drive cars.