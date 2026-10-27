Should You Add Weight To Your Truck Bed For Extra Traction In Winter?

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When is comes to winter driving, where snow and ice can become prevalent across U.S. roads, not every vehicle handles the conditions equally. While there are several four-door sedans that are surprisingly good in snow, other vehicles types can be terrible. As anyone who's driven a pickup with all the power going to the back wheels on icy or snowy roads can attest, it's not for the faint of heart. Simply commuting to work or running simple errands becomes highly demanding behind the wheel, as the tires can slip and slide all over the road.

With front-wheel drive, a trucks engine provides plenty of weight over the wheels, helping to enhance traction. Those with 4x4 capability, like the RAM 1500 TRX, or all-wheel drive like the Honda Ridgeline, also do much better in winter conditions.

Weighing down your bed can help provide some grip. In tests run by YouTube channel Tyre Reviews, acceleration time from 0-12.5 mph (20 km/h) improved 1.64 seconds and overall almost 4 seconds quicker around a short test lap. However, this option should be reserved for rear-wheel drive pickups only, as 4x4 and all-wheel drive models don't need the extra weight for solid winter performance.