5 Electronics That Can Help Monitor Indoor Air Quality

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Air quality is one thing that's easy to lose track of, even though it's something that's important to stay on top of. Unless somewhere is smoky or dusty, you can't literally see the culprits behind bad air with the naked eye. So, it can quickly become an "out of sight, out of mind" kind of situation. That's where air quality monitors come in. These devices help you track what's happening in the air around you.

Most monitors track air quality by assessing exactly what pollutants and gases are in the air, alongside things like temperature and humidity. They tend to monitor particulate matter of a certain size and gases like carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds. Exactly what's measured varies from one device to another, but you can generally expect it to be some combination of those things. Together, this paints a picture of how good (or bad) the air quality is in your home.

Learning about your home's air quality is useful for protecting your health, as poor air quality may lead to worse health outcomes. For example, breathing in dust can irritate your respiratory system, while poor ventilation can cause a buildup of CO2 or increase your chances of breathing in viruses and pathogens from the air. When you use an air quality monitor, it makes it much easier to keep track of when to turn on your air filter or open up a window.