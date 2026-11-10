5 Compact Ryobi Tools That Are Ideal For A Small Workshop

Something every good workshop needs is a glue gun — a reliable means of dispensing heated adhesives for projects like woodworking, household repair, and DIY creation. Generally, glue guns aren't especially huge as far as tools go, but it can be annoying finding a safe place for one, especially if you need to find a spot for it that's close to an outlet. For a slightly more space-conscious glue gun, try the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Compact Glue Gun, available at Home Depot for $34.97.

This tool uses a two-piece format consisting of the actual glue gun itself and its companion charging base, which doubles as a drip tray. Just snap an 18V ONE+ battery pack onto the bottom of the base, then insert the gun on top to charge up. Remove the gun from the base, and you've got five minutes of hot glue action at 365 degrees Fahrenheit. With the base and gun working in tandem, you can use up to 100 mini glue sticks before the battery pack needs to be swapped.

Users on Home Depot's website have given this glue gun an average 4.6 out of 5-star rating, with several praising its compact, ergonomic design and generally easy use. One user was specifically having trouble finding a good spot for a corded glue gun in their workshop, which this tool solved rather succinctly.