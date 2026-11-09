What Does 'Blue Chip' Mean For Cars?

If you've ever played poker, or even just watched a movie about poker, you've probably noticed the chips come in different colors. In the classic set, you get white, red, and blue, and the blue chip is the most valuable one on the table. Back in the 1920s, a Dow Jones reporter named Oliver Gingold borrowed the idea to describe stocks trading at $200 a share or more. Over time, the term would become a standard means of describing companies that have been around for decades, pay out steadily, and are so established that investors trust it to hold up when the market dips.

The term has since travelled well beyond Wall Street. Today, "blue chip" refers to the best of the best in any category, whether that's art, watches, real estate, or cars. These are items that hold their value so well that they rarely lose money over the long run, and the best of them keep climbing. So when you hear that a car is a blue chip car, you're looking at the very top of the collector market. Prices usually start in the millions and can run into the tens of millions. In 2022, a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé sold for about $143 million, making it the most expensive car ever sold.

Many of these cars spend their lives in museums, climate-controlled garages, and auction houses. Just like blue chip stocks, which high-net-worth individuals covet for how well they hold their value, blue chip cars are bought as assets.