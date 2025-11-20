The Most Expensive Car In The World Sold At Auction For More Than $140 Million

The three-wheeled contraption Carl Benz drove for the first time in 1885 was equipped with an internal combustion engine and an integrated chassis. He probably had no ida then that his automobiles would go on to become some of the most expensive the world has ever seen. While the top dozen most valuable cars ever sold include the likes of Shelby, Porsche and others, the top dog is a Mercedes-Benz. It's so far ahead of the next car on the list that it'll likely remain at the top for quite some time.

In fact, the two priciest come from the German carmaker. The W 196 R Stromlinienwagen race car (aka the Streamliner) was sold by RM Sotheby's at a special one-car auction held at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, in February 2025. The Streamliner had previously been part of the world-famous collection housed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Not only was it the first ever sold to a private party, but it's one of only four complete examples known to exist. It sold for about $53.01 million, taking over second place and nudging out Ferrari's 1962 330 LM/250 GTO by over a million dollars. While that's a lot of money, it doesn't come close to #1 on the list.

In May 2022, a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe (another race car) sold for a staggering $142.4 million. It didn't just break the old record — it obliterated it, instantly earning the "unbreakable" record label, much like the 2,632 straight baseball games played by Cal Ripken Jr. or Lionel Messi's 91 goals in 2012.