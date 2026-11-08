5 40V Ryobi Tools That Are Great For Small Yards

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Once you've settled on Ryobi as your tool manufacturer of choice, the next step is choosing what battery system to invest in. Depending on your lifestyle, you have the option of the USB Lithium, 18V ONE+, or the 40V battery systems. Each will have its own ecosystem of compatible tools, including those for outdoor maintenance and landscaping. If you are on the fence about buying your first set of 40V batteries or kits, there are plenty of reasons why it might be suitable for your yard.

For example, the Ryobi 40V batteries are compatible with the brand's relatively quieter product line, its Whisper series. This can come in handy if your yard is only inches away from your neighbor's home. Some of its models are also compatible with its Expand-It attachments, so it gives you more ways to use the same tool. Lastly, it has enough power that you can even use it in larger spaces if you ever move to a bigger home in the future. All 40V tools are covered by Ryobi's five-year manufacturing warranty, while any included chargers and batteries are covered under its three-Year Limited Warranty.

All in all, you get more bang for your buck and save on storage space. Because of this, the 40V battery system makes for a great investment for homeowners who want flexibility. If you're curious about what tool options are out there, here are some Ryobi products that might make it easier to manage your small yard today.