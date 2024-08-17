4 Ryobi Whisper Series Tools That Will Help You Work Quieter

Tool users and aficionados know that there are certain Ryobi tools that can make yard work a breeze. However, the noise they make is another story. The downside of a good majority of Ryobi's selection is that their level of power is equaled by the heavy amount of noise produced while they're in use. This not only limits the times of day you can go out and work to avoid disturbing your loved ones and neighbors, but it can also present hazards to your hearing without the proper protective gear. Thankfully, Ryobi took notice of this and introduced a line of quieter products called the Ryobi Whisper Series.

With an extensive lineup of outdoor power tools such as blowers, lawnmowers, fans, string trimmers, chainsaws, and more, the Whisper Series lives up to its name by offering significantly quieter products. While it's not uncommon to come across lawnmowers and blowers that can hit up to 75 decibels or more, many of the most high-powered items within the Whisper Series max out at around 57 decibels.

Best of all, the exceptional silence of these tools does not come at the expense of their power level, as many of these products more than deliver on output. If low-profile power tools are your forte, then keep reading to learn about four Ryobi Whisper Series tools that'll give you what you're looking for and then some.

