4 Ryobi Whisper Series Tools That Will Help You Work Quieter
Tool users and aficionados know that there are certain Ryobi tools that can make yard work a breeze. However, the noise they make is another story. The downside of a good majority of Ryobi's selection is that their level of power is equaled by the heavy amount of noise produced while they're in use. This not only limits the times of day you can go out and work to avoid disturbing your loved ones and neighbors, but it can also present hazards to your hearing without the proper protective gear. Thankfully, Ryobi took notice of this and introduced a line of quieter products called the Ryobi Whisper Series.
With an extensive lineup of outdoor power tools such as blowers, lawnmowers, fans, string trimmers, chainsaws, and more, the Whisper Series lives up to its name by offering significantly quieter products. While it's not uncommon to come across lawnmowers and blowers that can hit up to 75 decibels or more, many of the most high-powered items within the Whisper Series max out at around 57 decibels.
Best of all, the exceptional silence of these tools does not come at the expense of their power level, as many of these products more than deliver on output. If low-profile power tools are your forte, then keep reading to learn about four Ryobi Whisper Series tools that'll give you what you're looking for and then some.
40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 730 CFM Blower Kit
You may believe that the higher the sound your blower makes, the more powerful it is. But that logic does not apply to the 40V HP Brushless 730 CFM Blower from the Ryobi Whisper Series. Of course, Ryobi carries a variety of capable blowers under the Whisper Series, but for those seeking power above all else, this model is the way to go.
Delivering up to 57 decibels, it's advertised as being 86% quieter than traditional gas or electric-powered units. The reasoning behind this comes down to its unique construction, which employs special foam lined within its cavity that dampens noise. Plus, its fan is positioned lower than usual, adding to the distance that sound has to travel. Thankfully, this has done nothing to affect its power levels and its still capable of reaching a stunning 730 cubic feet per minute at 190 miles per hour of velocity. Powered by Ryobi's 40V battery system, the blower can stay powered for up to two hours.
These qualities have scored the product a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Ryobi's site from over 850 buyers. It's also earned extremely positive reviews from the likes of Tech Gear Lab and Pro Tool Reviews. The kit, which also comes with two 40V 4ah batteries, a charger, a blower tube, and two customizable speed tips, goes for a total of $329, although you can also purchase the tool by itself for $190.11.
40V HP Brushless 21 Self-Propelled AWD Multi-Blade Mower Kit
Lawnmowers are necessary if you want to have neatly kept grass. The downside is that they are also notoriously boisterous machines that are no fun to listen to, which can be especially problematic for those with lots of land to maintain. In this instance, you'll want plenty of power, and the Ryobi Whisper Series has another solution in store with the 40V HP Brushless 21" Self-Propelled AWD Multi-Blade Mower Kit.
Despite being 85% quieter than gas-powered mowers and getting as low as 71 decibels, it harbors some extreme power. It's imbued with a high quality 3-in-1 Multi-Blade System which, when combined with the adaptiveness of Ryobi's trademark Smart Trek mower speed technology, gives you the versatility you need to tackle your grass without worrying about clumping up and damaging your machine. Its built-in all-wheel drive also allows for added mobility and endurance while tackling lengthy tasks. Once again powered by a Ryobi 40V battery, the mower is able to continuously run for up to 70 minutes.
Customers have given this mower some high marks, scoring it 4.7 stars on average. Buyers praised its ease of handling, impressive battery life, and level of silence, with many reviewers deeming it superior to gas-powered mowers. That kind of quality doesn't come cheap, however, with the product costing $699 as of this writing.
18V ONE+ HP Advanced Stick Vacuum Kit
While most of the tools under the Ryobi Whisper Series are designed to work outdoors, that doesn't mean the line is absent of products that will help you inside the house as well. Among these is the 18V ONE+ HP Advanced Stick Vacuum, which delivers the powerful performance you want out of a good vacuum cleaner all while being easier on the ears.
Whereas most vacuums put out average noise levels of between 75 and 85 decibels, the Ryobi Whisper Series gets as low as 61 decibels while still remaining a versatile cleaning tool. It comes with a variety of features made to interact with different surfaces such as a pair of crevice tools made to get into corners and 12 different configurations that you can switch between to best work for your cleaning situation. The vacuum is equipped with a powerful HEPA filter that collects up to 99.97% of dust, debris, and particles. Its ability to suck up hair and dander is especially admirable, making it a great choice for pet owners.
The tool is compatible with an 18V ONE+ battery and can be powered up on the provided charging dock, which also allows for convenient storage. The vacuum, which sells for either $299 for the tool itself or $379 with a 4Ah battery and charger, ranks high with buyers, who love its lightweight design and quietness. Overall, it's managed to score a rating of 4.7 out of 5-stars.
40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 730 CFM Backpack Blower Kit
The battle between handheld and backpack leaf blowers is an ongoing one, with each type having its benefits and drawbacks. Backpack blowers are comfortable to use, so they make a job that covers a lot of surface area easier. For fans of backpack blowers who aren't so fond of their noise output, the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 730 CFM Backpack Blower is another standout pick within the manufacturer's Whisper Series.
Similar to the handheld option we described earlier, the interior of the backpack blower is constructed with specialized sound-dampening foam that helps it reach sound levels as low as 59 decibels, allowing you to work for extended periods without disturbing those nearby. Along with the convenience of wearing this blower on your back, it also exerts massive amounts of air volume at 730 cubic feet per minute along with air velocity speeds of 165 miles per hour to make your job go faster. Added features such as an adjustable speed trigger and speed tips further aid in customizing your work experience.
One minor downside is that, at least compared to some other products within the Whisper Series line, the battery life on the backpack blower isn't the most impressive, clocking in at 52 minutes on a fully charged 40V 6Ah battery. Thankfully, it is still largely liked by a majority of buyers, who have rated this a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on average. You can currently buy it for $429.