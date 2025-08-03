How Many Extensions Can You Add To A Ryobi Pole Saw?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few tools are more useful than a good pole saw when you need to remove the limbs from overgrown trees. These allow you to cut through thick branches with ease while keeping your feet firmly on the ground, thus minimizing any accidents that might result from trying to use power equipment on a ladder. Ryobi makes over a dozen different models and is widely regarded as one of the best major pole saw brands. It has a corded electric model as well as numerous options that are powered by its 18V One+ and 40V battery systems. These are available in a range of saw sizes and some of them even come with special features, the HP series' brushless motors or the Whisper series' quiet functionality.

But one thing that they all have in common is that they have detachable power heads that allow you to add extension poles. This makes it so you can adjust the length of the tool so that it's easy to use, whether you're trimming from the bottom branches or trying to cut limbs from further up. Some people have trees that are quite tall, though, and even an extended pole saw can only reach so high.

Each of the saws only comes with one of these poles, but some users have borrowed extensions from similar tools, such as the Ryobi Hedge Trimmer, and additional poles can be separately purchased from third-party manufacturers on sites like Amazon. This has led many Ryobi fans to question exactly how many of these extension shafts you can get away with adding to the tool while continuing to use it safely. The short answer is that Ryobi doesn't recommend using more than two, but some users have found that even that might be a bit of a stretch.