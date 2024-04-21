What's The Difference Between Ryobi's 18v ONE+ & ONE+ Whisper Series Tree Trimmers?

One of the big selling points of the Ryobi tool line is the ONE+ system. This allows people who purchase products across the selection to use its batteries and chargers with other items in the range. For example, an 18V ONE+ battery for your power drill can be used for your tree trimmer if it's also in the ONE+ line. This is one of the many reasons that both pros and novices love Ryobi power tools.

Speaking of tree trimmers, Ryobi has two options in the ONE+ line. The first is the basic 18V ONE+ trimmer, and the second is part of the Whisper Series with ONE+. The Whisper Series version, as the name implies, is a quieter tree trimmer, but it won't completely eliminate noise.

A big difference between the two versions is the price, as the regular ONE+ tree trimmer costs $149.99 from Home Depot while the Whisper Series model costs $199.99. While it's not a gigantic leap in price, it is noticeable enough that you'll have to think twice about whether the noise is that important to you. If you like to do your yard work in the morning, the Whisper Series will help you not to disturb the neighborhood. Aside from that, the pair of trimmers will handle the same job.