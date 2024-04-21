What's The Difference Between Ryobi's 18v ONE+ & ONE+ Whisper Series Tree Trimmers?
One of the big selling points of the Ryobi tool line is the ONE+ system. This allows people who purchase products across the selection to use its batteries and chargers with other items in the range. For example, an 18V ONE+ battery for your power drill can be used for your tree trimmer if it's also in the ONE+ line. This is one of the many reasons that both pros and novices love Ryobi power tools.
Speaking of tree trimmers, Ryobi has two options in the ONE+ line. The first is the basic 18V ONE+ trimmer, and the second is part of the Whisper Series with ONE+. The Whisper Series version, as the name implies, is a quieter tree trimmer, but it won't completely eliminate noise.
A big difference between the two versions is the price, as the regular ONE+ tree trimmer costs $149.99 from Home Depot while the Whisper Series model costs $199.99. While it's not a gigantic leap in price, it is noticeable enough that you'll have to think twice about whether the noise is that important to you. If you like to do your yard work in the morning, the Whisper Series will help you not to disturb the neighborhood. Aside from that, the pair of trimmers will handle the same job.
How much quieter is the Whisper Series?
The Ryobi Whisper Series is much quieter than gas tools, with noise reduction estimates anywhere between 70% and 86%, depending on the tool. Ryobi doesn't advertise specifically how quiet the tree trimmer is, only noting it cuts 30% faster thanks to the ONE+ line. Due to how loud gas motors can be, the Whisper Series is largely marketed and designed as a gas alternative.
If you're already using electric tools, like the Ryobi ONE+ line, then the noise isn't as much of a concern. Despite that, Ryobi says the Whisper Series can be quieter than electric tools, making it your choice if you want to make as little noise as possible. There's no performance loss with the Whisper Series, so that's not an issue you have to worry about.
Essentially, the decision comes down to personal preference, whether the price hike for a quieter product is worthwhile. If you find them at the same price, there's no downside to picking up a power tool from the Whisper Series, as the performance is the same. And as both are part of the same ONE+ line, they share compatibility with batteries and chargers.