The Most Common Problems With Ryobi Chainsaws (According To Users)

Even though Ryobi's chainsaws aren't meant for felling trees on a commercial scale, its smallest gas-powered model still weighs 10 pounds. It may not sound like much weight, but fatigue can set in quickly. That's why it's especially important not to expend too much energy getting the tool started and running, but unfortunately, this is exactly the case for some users.

For instance, with regard to Ryobi's 2-cycle gas chainsaw models, two issues stuck out among reviews: repeated attempts to pull-start the tool failed, and once the chainsaw came to life, it didn't stay active for long. One Home Depot reviewer of the Ryobi 18-inch 38cc unit cautioned that any prospective buyer should expect more time spent starting the chainsaw than actually cutting with it. Another pointed out that the 16-inch 37cc model, even with careful maintenance, would stop running after a minute or so, sometimes in the process of a cut. It should be noted, though, that there are very specific startup steps that must be followed for the unit to function properly.

Despite some negative user experiences, the 14-inch 37cc gas chainsaw, for example, is sitting at a 4 out of 5 stars on Home Depot, with around 6,000 total reviews, and is considered one of the most affordable picks among top brands. It's important to remember this is a budget chainsaw meant for weekend warrior tasks and occasional use, not something suitable for heavy-duty applications.