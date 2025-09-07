The Most Common Problems With Ryobi Chainsaws (According To Users)
Starting issues, the engine cutting out during operation, and loosening chains are frequent topics among those who have had problems with some Ryobi chainsaws. A longtime fixture among the shelves of massive retailer Home Depot, the Ryobi brand has solidified itself as a budget-conscious option for homeowners and do-it-yourself enthusiasts. The tool manufacturer even produces one of the most affordable chainsaws for first-time buyers, with the Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless 10-inch Battery Chainsaw. Nevertheless, there are apparently a few areas in need of improvement according to user feedback.
Ryobi has a wide range of options in terms of chainsaws, which include cordless and gas-powered models. With prices starting at $69 for the Battery Compact Pruning Mini Chainsaw and up to $379 for the 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Battery Chainsaw, the brand offers numerous price points and levels of performance for a variety of residential tasks. So, let's look at some specific models and explore what difficulties users are running into with their Ryobi chainsaws.
Trouble pull-starting and keeping Ryobi's gas-powered chainsaws running consistently
Even though Ryobi's chainsaws aren't meant for felling trees on a commercial scale, its smallest gas-powered model still weighs 10 pounds. It may not sound like much weight, but fatigue can set in quickly. That's why it's especially important not to expend too much energy getting the tool started and running, but unfortunately, this is exactly the case for some users.
For instance, with regard to Ryobi's 2-cycle gas chainsaw models, two issues stuck out among reviews: repeated attempts to pull-start the tool failed, and once the chainsaw came to life, it didn't stay active for long. One Home Depot reviewer of the Ryobi 18-inch 38cc unit cautioned that any prospective buyer should expect more time spent starting the chainsaw than actually cutting with it. Another pointed out that the 16-inch 37cc model, even with careful maintenance, would stop running after a minute or so, sometimes in the process of a cut. It should be noted, though, that there are very specific startup steps that must be followed for the unit to function properly.
Despite some negative user experiences, the 14-inch 37cc gas chainsaw, for example, is sitting at a 4 out of 5 stars on Home Depot, with around 6,000 total reviews, and is considered one of the most affordable picks among top brands. It's important to remember this is a budget chainsaw meant for weekend warrior tasks and occasional use, not something suitable for heavy-duty applications.
Some Ryobi cordless battery-powered models experience chain loosening
One of the most significant advantages of switching from gas to battery-powered tools is no longer needing to pull-start the unit. Fortunately, Ryobi has plenty of cordless options, like its popular ONE+ 18V 6-inch Cordless Battery Compact Pruning Mini Chainsaw, considered one of the top-rated Ryobi chainsaws. This tiny outdoor tool is meant for pruning trees and removing branches up to four inches in diameter. Compact and tipping the scales at under three pounds, this mini chainsaw can accomplish more than 50 cuts on a single charge (2Ah battery).
However, no tool is perfect, and while it holds an overall excellent review score, several users expressed frustration around the chain coming loose during operation. In some cases, users reported the chain didn't just come loose, but fell off. While some appreciated the fact that no tool was required to tighten the chain, others had trouble getting the tensioning system to work properly.
The manual does indicate that correct tensioning is vital to optimal operation and recommends periodically checking it throughout use. Temperature can also affect chain tensioning, as a cold chain should sit tight against the underside of the bar, but a warmer chain after use should have a bit more slack. In addition, brand new chains stretch following use, and will require re-tensioning.