New Milwaukee Fastback Knives Are Coming Out Soon - Here's What They'll Cost

Milwaukee Tools has been supplying those in need with durable, and at times game-changing tools and devices for more than a century. While the brand focuses largely on powered tools, non-powered tools like its popular Fastback Utility Knives have been a mainstay in Milwaukee's lineup since the earliest days of its existence.

The brand's cleverly designed flip-bladed utility cutting tool has been around for several years. The Fastback's "Press and Flip" design has made the blades a mildly controversial tool at times. You may also know that Fastbacks boast features that even some users may not be fully aware of. It would seem that Milwaukee has not yet perfected its Fastback blades, and the brand is soon to release the next generation of the knives to the general public.

Price point has, of course, remained one of the Milwaukee Fastback's more legit points of interest for pros and DIYers alike in need of a tough utility knife. That particular plus will not change when the next gen blades are released, with The Techtronic Industries owned outfit pricing them as low as $9.99. That sum will land you the compact version of the knife, which, like every version of the blade listed here, is backed by Milwaukee Tools with a full lifetime warranty. As for the other models and sets, they range in price from $14.97 for a standard Fastback blade up to more than $28 for a multi-blade set.