New Milwaukee Fastback Knives Are Coming Out Soon - Here's What They'll Cost
Milwaukee Tools has been supplying those in need with durable, and at times game-changing tools and devices for more than a century. While the brand focuses largely on powered tools, non-powered tools like its popular Fastback Utility Knives have been a mainstay in Milwaukee's lineup since the earliest days of its existence.
The brand's cleverly designed flip-bladed utility cutting tool has been around for several years. The Fastback's "Press and Flip" design has made the blades a mildly controversial tool at times. You may also know that Fastbacks boast features that even some users may not be fully aware of. It would seem that Milwaukee has not yet perfected its Fastback blades, and the brand is soon to release the next generation of the knives to the general public.
Price point has, of course, remained one of the Milwaukee Fastback's more legit points of interest for pros and DIYers alike in need of a tough utility knife. That particular plus will not change when the next gen blades are released, with The Techtronic Industries owned outfit pricing them as low as $9.99. That sum will land you the compact version of the knife, which, like every version of the blade listed here, is backed by Milwaukee Tools with a full lifetime warranty. As for the other models and sets, they range in price from $14.97 for a standard Fastback blade up to more than $28 for a multi-blade set.
Milwaukee made the next gen Fastback upgrades public alongside notices for several other additions to its lineup. It should be noted, however, that Milwaukee is staggering the release of next gen Fastbacks over the next three months. There are actually seven different models and kits arriving over that stretch, with each featuring the "Press and Flip" design, and adding a textured grip zone for better handling. Here's a full rundown on when those blades and kits will be available.
As it currently stands, both the compact and standard Fastbacks — the latter of which is about a full inch longer when opened and closed — will hit the market in December of 2026 for $14.97. If you can't wait that long, November heralds the release of a standard Fastback that features on-board flip down blade storage, as well as a 2-piece set that features one compact model and one standard with blade storage. Those sets are priced at $16.97 and $22.97 respectively.
Also, the new version of the popular 6-in-1 model is also releasing in November, with Milwaukee upgrading it to an all-metal body, fixing it with Shockwave tech, and re-designing the bit and nut holders for additional versatility, doing so at a cost of $22.97. Finally, January of 2027 will see the release of a combo kit featuring three standard Fastback knives for $28.97. January will also give you the chance to buy a set that features a standard Fastback knife and additional blades for just $22.97.