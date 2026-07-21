Milwaukee's Folding Utility Knife Has A Feature You Probably Didn't Know Existed

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At this point in its storied history, Milwaukee Tools pretty much makes a device for any job a DIYer wants to tackle. While the brand is well regarded among its competitors in the powered tool arena, Milwaukee also offers a full range of non-powered offerings that some regard equally well. Some of those non-powered tools even have uses that owners may not be entirely aware of, as one knowledgable Instagrammer recently displayed with Milwaukee's Fastback Utility Knife.

Users atlas_site_services and buildersrx described a hidden feature on the Fasback knife that wowed even self-proclaimed Milwaukee diehards. The trick makes using a 16-Foot Milwaukee Tape Measure in conjunction with the cutter a breeze whenever you're working on your own. As the video shows, each Fastback flip knife is designed with a small slit close to its exposed blade. All you need to do to connect the knife to the tape measure is slide the part of the blade with the slit to the pull tab that allows you to extend the tape measure to the desired length.

When the blade is connected, you can actually use it to extend the tape measure. Once you've settled on the desired length, you can simply lock the tape and cut with precision. This design feature proved revelatory to many in the video's comment section, most of whom noted they'd never even considered pairing the tools in that way before.