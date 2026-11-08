How Much Does It Cost To Replace The Windshield On Cars With Advanced Driver Assist Systems?

Windshield repairs have mainly been a low-lift maintenance task for years, whether a rock jumps off the road and cracks open a small hole or the entire glass panel needs swapping out. With older vehicles, it might cost between $275 and $600 and takes only a couple of hours to fix — repair teams will even come to your home and do it all in your driveway. At least, that used to be the case before modern vehicles were outfitted with advanced and more complex technologies. Depending on the design, windshield size, and other embedded systems, the cost of repairs and replacements is steadily rising. How much does it actually cost to replace a windshield on cars with Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS)? How does it compare to older formats?

Per Kelley Blue Book's reporting, a vehicle equipped with ADAS, smart technologies, or rain-sensing wipers could come with windshield repair costs starting around $1,000 and ranging upwards. Luxury vehicles or those with heads-up displays could cost over $2,000. Modern windshield repairs are much more expensive, take more time, and require specialized knowledge and skills versus the traditional varietals.

The reason why is that advanced and tech-forward vehicles often come with additional considerations. For example, in a vehicle with ADAS, the systems sensors and cameras will need to be recalibrated after the glass swap. Other elements like a heads-up display might also need to be reconfigured for the new surface and must have special glass. That's before taking into consideration the unique windshield and glass panel designs of more complex vehicles. The sweeping, panoramic windshields that are integral to the Tesla X are a true example of this.