'It's Not Fair': Mechanic Blames Rising Auto Repair Costs On Our High-Tech New Cars

A lot of times, drivers are quick to accuse mechanics of ripping them off. While there are plenty of common scams to be aware of, your expensive bill from the shop may not be the mechanic's fault. Vehicles are becoming more sophisticated — more safety features, more comforts, and more technology — and the repairs are subsequently more sophisticated as well. The culprit? Ever-changing technology requirements.

Brooklyn, New York-based mechanic Ralph Czeisler told CNBC that his shop has multiple computers on hand for different types of vehicles — and these computers have to be consistently updated as technology rapidly changes. The shops also need subscriptions to car brands' software and data services to properly perform certain repairs, creating another recurring cost, which is often passed on to consumers. "It has become increasingly financially difficult for independent shops to be able to service all makes and models," AAA Director of Automotive Engineering, Greg Brannon, said to CNBC.