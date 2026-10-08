'It's Not Fair': Mechanic Blames Rising Auto Repair Costs On Our High-Tech New Cars
A lot of times, drivers are quick to accuse mechanics of ripping them off. While there are plenty of common scams to be aware of, your expensive bill from the shop may not be the mechanic's fault. Vehicles are becoming more sophisticated — more safety features, more comforts, and more technology — and the repairs are subsequently more sophisticated as well. The culprit? Ever-changing technology requirements.
Brooklyn, New York-based mechanic Ralph Czeisler told CNBC that his shop has multiple computers on hand for different types of vehicles — and these computers have to be consistently updated as technology rapidly changes. The shops also need subscriptions to car brands' software and data services to properly perform certain repairs, creating another recurring cost, which is often passed on to consumers. "It has become increasingly financially difficult for independent shops to be able to service all makes and models," AAA Director of Automotive Engineering, Greg Brannon, said to CNBC.
Even the simplest repairs are now complex and expensive
The average cost to repair gas-powered vehicles has increased to $4,696, while the new average for an electric vehicle is $6,018. The rising repair costs are due to vehicles that have more complex systems with more moving parts. These more high-tech repairs require mechanics to have pricier new tools and equipment, making previously cheap repairs quite costly.
Nowadays, a cracked windshield may require the camera behind the glass to be recalibrated since it's part of the vehicle's advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). After a repair, all ADAS components are required to be recalibrated to ensure the vehicle is safe to return to the customer. This takes more time, increasing labor costs. Necessary calibration machines may cost mechanic shops around $28,000. The accompanying computer is an additional $12,000.
Oil changes are also not so straightforward — Czeisler explained that a computer is required to reset the oil change indicator light on some vehicles. Accessing that software could cost $75, increasing this service. "I pay more money. The consumer pays more money. It's not fair. But this is how the industry practice has gone," he said.