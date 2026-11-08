Don't Buy A USB-C To Ethernet Adapter Before Checking These Specs

Some Ethernet adapters have LED indicators to highlight active connections and data transfer. If you want to quickly find the network status, an LED indicator is a feature to look for. Don't forget to check the adapter's build quality as well. Since it is relatively small and likely to be used extensively, it's vital that the USB-C to Ethernet adapter can withstand prolonged use and is durable, especially where the cable connects to the adapter.

When buying an Ethernet adapter, it's just as important to consider the device you're connecting to. For a standard USB-C to Ethernet adapter, make sure the device has an additional USB-C port. If there's just one charging port, you will have to keep switching between the adapter and the charging cable. Some USB-C to Ethernet adapters support pass-through power delivery, allowing you to use a single USB-C port for both charging and wired internet connectivity.

Another option is to get a USB-A to Ethernet adapter, but you will still need an unused USB-A port on your device. You can also use USB-C to USB-A or USB-A to USB-C adapters, but those must allow for fast data transfer. Otherwise, they will act as a bottleneck.

Lastly, you should analyze your setup to determine whether a USB-C to Ethernet adapter is really the right choice for you. For example, if the device is already running low on ports, you may be better off with a USB-C dock or hub that includes an Ethernet port. This way, the device gets Ethernet connectivity alongside additional ports to connect other peripherals and gadgets. In the end, it's all about finding something that fits your budget and complements your setup.