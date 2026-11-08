How To Convert A Diesel Engine To Run On Natural Gas

With diesel fuel prices reaching all-time highs and more manufacturers looking for alternative fuel options, one source that isn't mentioned too often is compressed natural gas. But just because it's not discussed over dinner tables as much as, say, manufacturers going all-EV doesn't mean it's any less practical. In fact, compressed natural gas, or CNG, was used as a vehicle fuel for decades at this point, except we weren't in a global fuel crisis and looking for alternative ways to power our cars. But as far as those alternatives go, CNG is a good shout, because any diesel could theoretically be converted to run on it.

In principle, converting a diesel to run CNG requires you to modify its ignition and compression to accommodate for the different fuel type, then fit a tank and hoses to actually carry that heavily-compressed fuel. The former is important because of a diesel engine's lack of spark plugs — it relies instead on glow plugs and compresses the fuel enough to ignite it from the extreme pressures. That's also why diesel engines are inherently more efficient than gasoline engines.

Regardless, you'll need a plethora of parts to actually make this happen, ranging from pistons to valvetrain equipment, ignition systems and fuel lines. It's invasive and time-consuming, but then again, so is buying a whole new truck. So when you're a fleet owner looking to change to CNG, it's a lot more cost-efficient to simply convert the engines rather than replace the whole fleet. But how is it done, exactly?