New Hyundai Patent Could Change The Way EV Batteries Are Charged Forever

Many modern cars are much bigger and heavier than they once were, and a lot of that's down to the sheer amount of tech crammed into every one. EV batteries and motors, hybrid systems, modern conveniences, sensors, diagnostic equipment — the list goes on. What do all of these items have in common, though? They all use power. Generating that power has been a near-constant source of head-scratching for engineers since the early days of cars, but what if the next big innovation is actually in hindsight after all?

Enter Hyundai with a rather interesting concept, which the company calls a "Vehicle Wind Power Generation System." The patent publication, US 20260168477 A1, describes the it as "A vehicle energy harvesting system includes a grille positioned at a front surface of a vehicle body frame, at least one shutter unit positioned inside the grille and configured to open and close a portion of the grille, a power generator unit positioned adjacent to the shutter unit and fixed to the vehicle body frame, and a controller configured to control the shutter unit based on a vehicle speed."

What does all that mean, exactly? It's a windmill. Or, more accurately, a windmill fitted behind a retractable grille, designed to capture passing wind and convert it to energy with an electric generator, probably for future concepts like the Hyundai Boulder SUV. How does it work, and will it actually do what it's supposed to? Let's find out.