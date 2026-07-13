Experimental Transmission Aims To Tackle The Biggest Problems With Hybrids

Plug-in hybrid vehicles, better known as PHEVs, are rather infamous for two things: mechanical and reliability issues, and how much they cost. These are expensive and complicated cars to produce because of what they are — think about it. You're buying a car with effectively two propulsion systems on board, those being a typical internal combustion engine and an electric motor. The engine needs its own fuel system, transmission, mechanical linkages to the driveline, and so on. Meanwhile, the EV portion needs a battery and all its own hardware. Then you need all the sensors and technology to get the two to cooperate. In short, it's a bit of a nightmare to fit into a car.

One company aims to change that, at least a little bit — Faraday Future. You can't really do much about the powertrain complication with a PHEV, since it still needs both a combustion engine and a sizable motor. But you can work on making these two systems cooperate in an uncomplicated manner, which is Faraday Future's pitch: imagine a new, simpler, more robust transmission that links these two together in such a way that it can decouple one or the other.

Okay, that's a bit confusing, so let's simplify it to a single sentence. Faraday Future has patented a proof-of-concept transmission called the "Range-Extending Hybrid Transmission System," which allows either the engine or the electric motor to operate concurrently or independently. It'll supposedly accomplish this through a series of clutches and shafts, which, the company claims in its press release, will improve range and simplify the mechanical complexity inherent in hybrid technologies. How much of that is true versus corporate-speak, though? Let's dive in and break it down.