4 Disadvantages Of Using A Hover Lawn Mower

A hover mower works through unique technology, as the name implies. These systems use air cushions propelled through the mower's vents via an impeller, thereby keeping them off the ground (albeit just slightly) as they're moved along your lawn and perform their work. Though not as futuristic as they might sound, they're a variety of mower that has its strengths like any other. A ride-on mower, for instance, has the considerable advantage of helping the rider to cover stretches of land much quicker than they may otherwise have been able to.

By the same token, though, every type of mower also has its distinct disadvantages, when viewed through the lens of a specific customer's needs. A hover mower tends to be more lightweight, and is typically more maneuverable without being constrained by wheels, but there are also some important disadvantages and downsides of hover mowers that you should bear in mind if you're considering a purchase.

It's all about what you're used to from your machines, how you utilize them, and the type of ground you need to cover. Every variety of lawn mower has different terrain and other types of concerns that they struggle with, and so it might not necessarily be a bad choice, but maybe a more challenging one, depending on your preferences. From the different motion required to use them, to the potentially time-consuming process of changing cutting lengths, here are some reasons why a hover mower may not be the most fitting option for you.