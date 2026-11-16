2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 Is The Rare Luxury Sports SUV That Actually Delivers

Fast and functional — that's the intersection where the best kinds of practical daily drivers meet. Sports cars can punch you in the gut with their gobs of power, and big boxy SUVs can offer all the room for your family on the inside, but somewhere in between those two extremes is where a performance SUV with a practical way about it exists. That's the story with the all-new 2027 AMG GLC 53 Coupe.

This new 2027 GLC 53 replaces the old GLC 43, which had a smaller engine with less power, and the new 53 brings a bit of character along for the ride, too. The GLC 53 gets an inline six-cylinder engine that's boosted to make nearly 450 horsepower, offering impressive acceleration to go along with a bit of refinement, and a unique character to boot.

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Features like AMG Ride Control suspension mean the GLC is more than just a straight-line demon, too. It's set up for maximum attack in performance driving scenarios, and the cabin is about as top-notch Mercedes as it gets, without a mislaid stitch in sight. The tech may take a bit of learning for new-to-brand owners, and the ride quality in the sporty drive modes leaves something to be desired, but this speedy SUV is right near the top of its class.