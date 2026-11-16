2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 Is The Rare Luxury Sports SUV That Actually Delivers
Fast and functional — that's the intersection where the best kinds of practical daily drivers meet. Sports cars can punch you in the gut with their gobs of power, and big boxy SUVs can offer all the room for your family on the inside, but somewhere in between those two extremes is where a performance SUV with a practical way about it exists. That's the story with the all-new 2027 AMG GLC 53 Coupe.
This new 2027 GLC 53 replaces the old GLC 43, which had a smaller engine with less power, and the new 53 brings a bit of character along for the ride, too. The GLC 53 gets an inline six-cylinder engine that's boosted to make nearly 450 horsepower, offering impressive acceleration to go along with a bit of refinement, and a unique character to boot.
Features like AMG Ride Control suspension mean the GLC is more than just a straight-line demon, too. It's set up for maximum attack in performance driving scenarios, and the cabin is about as top-notch Mercedes as it gets, without a mislaid stitch in sight. The tech may take a bit of learning for new-to-brand owners, and the ride quality in the sporty drive modes leaves something to be desired, but this speedy SUV is right near the top of its class.
A powertrain to be proud of
While it wasn't exactly a sleeper, the GLC 53 was pretty unassuming and went relatively unnoticed by other drivers during my week-long test. It was also pretty low-strung when in the default drive modes. Mashing the throttle, however, made all of the GLC's pretense of a calm demeanour disappear.
The 3.0-liter inline-6 would probably be powerful enough for commuting duties on its own, and a bit of back-road fun, but it's assisted by a mild hybrid system, an electric supercharger, and a turbocharger. All of that kit comes together for some impressive power numbers: 443 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque (up to 472 lb-ft with a temporary overboost feature).
With a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the GLC takes advantage of its matching 443 horsepower and torque numbers, launching from a dead stop to 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds. That's quicker even than the 53's more-powerful (albeit heavier) EV sibling, the GLC Electric.
Anyone who was unsatisfied with the old four-cylinder from the GLC 43 should be plenty happy with this new powertrain. On top of being more powerful and much quicker than the old model, the GLC 53 doesn't lose a step when it comes to fuel economy either. The outgoing GLC 43 Coupe was rated at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway) by the EPA, while the new 53 is rated at 22 mpg combined (20 city/26 highway).
Handling doesn't miss a beat, but the ride is stiff
While it doesn't dart between corners much, the GLC certainly can move well when the road ahead of you has some bends. Steering is well weighted in just about all the modes, and it doesn't get too heavy when switching into Sport or Sport+ for the twisty bits. The Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires fitted to the GLC have an unsurprisingly high amount of grip, and the 4,700-pound SUV is flat as a pancake when going through high-speed corners.
Powering out of a corner felt drama free thanks to the electronic limited-slip rear differential, and if I wanted the GLC to be a bit playful, I could engage the Race or Drift modes. Drift mode shifts to a purely rear-wheel-drive setup for the GLC, but Mercedes doesn't recommend using it on public roads.
Going from comfort mode into one of the more aggressive driving modes does have a pretty significant drawback, though. The GLC 53's suspension is properly stiff in Sport and Sport+ modes: on roads that normally feel smooth, the GLC translated every tiny crack and imperfection. What should've been minor impacts were sharp and aggressive. Larger bumps felt pretty jostling, especially at speed, and while the GLC's handling wasn't overly disturbed by mid-corner bumps, it was definitely an uncomfortable experience.
Luckily, switching back into the default comfort modes in the GLC is easy, as is setting up an Individual mode that allows for comfort suspension settings and more-aggressive engine settings. Because who doesn't love a bit of exhaust growl with their daily commute? That's what you're buying the spicy AMG version of an SUV for anyway, right?
Modernity comes with a steep learning curve
Using the steering-wheel-mounted scroll knobs to adjust the GLC's drive modes was easy. The GLC's dashboard, however, was less ideal. The infotainment screen is a large 11.9-inch vertically-oriented display. It is extremely high-resolution, and it's easy to see at a glance. Paired with the equally high-quality 12.3-inch driver display, there's no amount of information the two screens can't show the driver. Those bits are all great, but the center screen is slanted away from the driver at a pretty strong angle, which makes it less distracting, while simultaneously making it a far reach for shorter drivers.
The center screen is mounted low, which does help with forward visibility, too, but the three main vents that you see below — placed above the infotainment screen — can't point air low enough. No matter how far down I angled them, they pointed right at my head. Even with the seat adjusted higher than I would've liked, the air flow from the three dashboard vents just hit me right in the chin.
Getting used to the GLC's screen took some time, too, especially when it was paired with acclimating to the haptic buttons on the steering wheel. Different operations for volume (one's a swipe left-to-right, another is swipe up or down) were a bit confusing, and the placement of the cruise control buttons meant my thumbs did some accidental cancelling of set speeds during my drives.
Sized right for (small) families
The GLC is right in the middle of Mercedes' lineup of SUVs. It's a bit larger and better equipped than starter Benzes like the GLA and GLB, but it's not quite as big as bruisers like the GLE or the GLS. That size range means it should function well for most families with one or two kids, or for singles or couples that aren't often saddled with hauling around their friends. The front seat in the GLC leaves plenty of room for all adults, with good headroom and shoulder room for larger drivers.
In its coupe body style, the GLC 53 makes some sacrifices for rear headroom to prioritize form over function. The sloping rear roofline that's become so popular in modern luxury SUVs means that getting in and out of the rear seat requires ducking quite a bit: at 5-foot-9, I bonked my head once or twice loading things into the back seat.
The coupe version of the GLC also offers a bit less cargo capacity than its more traditionally shaped SUV sibling, with the former offering 21.5 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 52.6 cubes with the rear seats folded. Meanwhile, the SUV expands to 21.9 cubes with the seats up and 59.3 cubes with the seats folded. If you aren't a chronic over-packer like me, either will probably be enough space for a family's set of suitcases for a weekend trip.
Quality is beyond reproach
One of the places the GLC shows off, and does so in true Mercedes-AMG fashion, is in construction and materials-quality. The cabin of the GLC 53 is expertly constructed, with impressive leathers and high-quality metals in all the right touch points.
In some cars, especially those trying to punch above their weight class as far as luxury is concerned, materials like carbon fiber can feel cheap and contrived. That's not the case in the GLC. All the GLC's switchgear was excellent, too. The knobs, buttons, and physical controls in the cabin felt secure, like they'd hold up to long-term use and abuse.
While the ride can be stiff, the seats are supportive and well-bolstered, and the heating and ventilation functions up front work extremely well. In lots of cars, I'm used to blasting a heated seat on its top setting and being only mildly warmer, but the GLC had me cooked out of the top setting in less than 60 seconds — I had to turn it down. While that may, at first, sound uncomfortable or overzealous, I know it's a winning trait for drivers that live in colder climates, who need the heating function to make it through their multiple layers of winter clothes.
In the AMG world, nothing comes cheap
Fast, built with top-notch materials, and with a number of optional convenience features, my test car had a hefty price tag; thankfully, there are some options that can be pretty easily skipped. The as-tested price of the GLC 53 you see here was $90,570 (including a $1,450 destination fee), which is a large sum, but you can have the GLC 53 for much less.
To start, the standard GLC 53 SUV, with more cargo space, has an MSRP of $71,350. If you really want the Coupe version of the 53, rather than the SUV, you'll pay an additional $6,000 for it, as the 53 Coupe version starts at $77,350. The same drivetrain, most of the same performance, and all the same immaculate interior vibes with a savings of nearly $20k sounds pretty good to me.
The red and black leather is a $1,620 option that style aficionados might want to opt for, but the 53's interior is pretty well-equipped and plush to begin with, so it's not exactly a penalty box without that bold color choice.
The standard GLC 53 coupe comes with 20-inch wheels; the 21-inch AMG wheels are a $1,600 option I'd skip, and that would probably help with the ride quality as well. While we're on the subject, I'd also skip the Pinnacle Trim option, which adds $3,000 to the GLC's price tag. It includes digital LED headlights, augmented video for the native navigation, and a 9-inch head-up display, but those are extra tech bits that I didn't find much need for during my test.
2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 verdict
Even with its compromises to comfort via stiff ride quality and noisy tires, I still thoroughly enjoyed my time with the 2027 AMG GLC 53. It was entertaining on winding canyon roads, and fitted with impressive luxury materials that made everyday drives feel special. It's a step up from the GLC 43 it replaces, and that was already a strong choice in the class. The GLC certainly isn't without competition, though.
If you're looking for impressive steering feel and one of the best chassis in the class, then take a closer look at the Porsche Macan, particularly in its GTS trim. The Porsche is a bit more expensive, but it's worth the extra cost if you're looking for a bit more connection to the drive. The Audi SQ5 is also worth a closer look, as it was recently redesigned and it offers a bit more comfort than the spicy GLC 53, even though it is less powerful.