5 Tool Advent Calendars That Make Great Gifts For DIYers
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Gone are the days when advent calendars were synonymous with chocolate. Now, the holiday season brings with it an assortment of advent calendars for other foods, body care items, puzzles and games, and tools for DIY enthusiasts and service professionals alike. Some tool advent calendars come with tools or accessories to expand someone's collection, while other calendars include unique tool-themed keepsakes, like figures or ornaments that resemble larger tools from popular name brands.
We've rounded up five advent calendars for some major tool brands to consider buying for yourself or for a tinkerer in your life this holiday season. But beware, there are spoilers ahead for what's included in each advent calendar. We're also going to tell you how much it costs (at the time of writing) and where you can buy it. And if you're looking through the available tool advent calendars and thinking the prices are too steep, consider using an advent calendar to entirely replace someone's holiday gift instead of splurging on both.
Bosch 24-Day 2026 Advent Calendar
For someone who can never seem to have enough hand tools in their collection, the 2026 Advent Calendar designed by Bosch is a great pick. This calendar features 24 different boxes to open, revealing 44 pieces in total, including a convenient zipper storage bag to hold everything you unwrap. If you want a sneak peek of what's inside, the calendar includes a pair of 7-inch pliers, a 1/4-inch ratchet, a 5/16-inch snap-off knife, a bottle opener, a precision bit screwdriver, a variety of bits, and a few other accessories.
Bosch's 2026 Advent Calendar isn't officially sold by Bosch in North America, so you won't be able to find it easily at Lowe's, Home Depot, or another hardware chain. The only place it's currently available is Amazon, where it can be imported from the brand's branch in Germany. At the time of writing, it's listed for sale at $62.06, without any discounts, and Amazon offers a delivery estimate of a little over a week for fastest shipping to an address in Granbury, TX.
DeWalt 24-Day 2026 Advent Calendar
This DeWalt-themed Advent Calendar is perfect for anyone that's a huge fan of DeWalt tools, but might not need to add any more tools to their collection. Rather than offering small hand tools or tool accessories, this calendar features 24 days worth of collectible acrylic figurines, each modeled after a classic DeWalt tool or accessory. Behind these 24 doors, you'll find a small replica of a cordless drill, a hammer, a circular saw, a coffee mug, a hard hat keychain, a pair of gloves, a toolbag, and many other tools and accessories in the brand's catalog.
You can buy the DeWalt 2026 Advent Calendar from Doesignus, where it's priced at $63.45 at the time of writing. The calendar is made in five to seven days after ordering and ships in six to 15 days, depending on which shipping option you choose. The Standard shipping option costs $5.99 and offers delivery in about 12 to 15 days, while the Express option costs $12.98 and offers delivery in six to 12 days.
Craftsman 12-Day 2026 Advent Calendar
The Craftsman 2026 Advent Calendar contains about $200 worth of tools, spread among 12 small mystery boxes. To start, there's a VersaStack case, likely tucked behind door number one in the calendar. Case aside, the calendar includes a 3/8-inch ratchet, a 3/8-inch extension bar, and a variety of sockets, sized between 10mm and 16mm and between 1/4-inch and 9/16-inch. You'll also unwrap a stubby slotted screwdriver, an 11-piece bit set, a magnetic pick-up tool, a bottle opener, a tape measure keychain, and a bonus offer for a future Craftsman purchase.
As for where to buy Craftsman's 2026 Advent Calendar, it's in stock at only one retailer right now: Amazon. And even at Amazon, the calendar is only sold by third-party sellers at an average price of around $118. That said, you can also check Ace Hardware, which currently shows limited availability for both pickup and delivery, and Lowe's, which has the calendar listed as completely out of stock. Despite limited stock, Ace Hardware and Lowe's have the calendar listed for $49.99 and $64.98, respectively.
Makita 24-Day 2026 Advent Calendar
To house the 24 boxes for its 2026 Advent Calendar, Makita chose a Size 2 Makpac storage case. It's a Makita-brand blue color and, to transform it into a holiday piece, it features white trees and snowflakes on the sides. Inside, there's a good mix of tools and random everyday items made by Makita specifically for this calendar.
On the tool front, here's a small overview of what you'll find: a 38-piece drill and bit set, a ratcheting screwdriver, a 3-meter tape measure, a hex key set, a 1/4-inch square-drive ratchet and four compatible sockets, and a pair of combination pliers. The everyday items Makita included in the calendar include: a winter beanie, a 2027 desk calendar, Post-it notes, a bottle opener, magnets, and a few keyrings — all with a Makita theme.
If you've been doing the math with the items listed above, you might not be surprised by this calendar's steep price. The only retailer you can currently buy the calendar from is Amazon, where it's priced at $229 and ships within a week at the time of writing.
Wera 24-Day 2026 Advent Calendar
The Wera 2026 Advent Calendar is a relatively thin box packed with 24 pieces behind cardboard doors. Over 24 days, you'll open each door to reveal all the small components that ultimately come together to form four tool modules that snap onto the modular, textile dock Wera included. One tool module consists of seven hex keys, the second has a set of nine BiTorsion bits with a small carabiner attached, and another is Wera's standard Kraftform handle with 1/4-inch uptake. The shining star of this calendar is a flashlight with output up to 80 lumens that doubles as a screwdriver, thanks to an integrated 1/4-inch bit holder.
When it comes to buying Wera's 2026 Advent Calendar, you have a plethora of options. At the time of writing, the best price for the calendar is $74.86 at Walmart. Your next cheapest source is Amazon, where it's priced at $79.98, followed closely by Acme Tools, Haus of Tools, and Tool Nut, all three of which have the calendar for sale at $82.99. For most of the aforementioned retailers, the calendar ships in roughly a week, but shipping prices differ. If you have a local Wera dealer or another smaller hardware store or chain near you, you might be able to find a calendar in person.