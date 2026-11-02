5 Tool Advent Calendars That Make Great Gifts For DIYers

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Gone are the days when advent calendars were synonymous with chocolate. Now, the holiday season brings with it an assortment of advent calendars for other foods, body care items, puzzles and games, and tools for DIY enthusiasts and service professionals alike. Some tool advent calendars come with tools or accessories to expand someone's collection, while other calendars include unique tool-themed keepsakes, like figures or ornaments that resemble larger tools from popular name brands.

We've rounded up five advent calendars for some major tool brands to consider buying for yourself or for a tinkerer in your life this holiday season. But beware, there are spoilers ahead for what's included in each advent calendar. We're also going to tell you how much it costs (at the time of writing) and where you can buy it. And if you're looking through the available tool advent calendars and thinking the prices are too steep, consider using an advent calendar to entirely replace someone's holiday gift instead of splurging on both.