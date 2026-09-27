Craftsman 2026 Advent Calendar For DIYers: What's Included & Where To Buy It
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This holiday season, you can ditch the traditional candy-filled advent calendar and get the handyperson in your life a 12 Days of Craftsman Advent Calendar. The major hand tool brand has announced a limited-edition collection for DIYers who would rather unwrap a tool than a little trinket or sweet treat in the run-up to Christmas. The set's currently only available on Amazon and goes for $64.99. That's more than 66% off what you'd pay for all twelve hand tools and accessories individually, which Craftsman values at over $200. The calendar also comes with a bonus offer for a future Craftsman purchase.
Spoiler alert for what's inside, so proceed with caution if you'd rather be surprised. The centerpiece is a VersaStack case, but it also includes a ⅜-inch ratchet and a 3-⅜-inch drive extension bar, plus a ¼-inch drive magnetic nut driver, an 11-piece bit set, and a collection of ⅜-inch drive six-point standard sockets. Socket sizes include 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 mm, as well as ¼-, ⁵⁄₁₆-, ⅜-, ⁷⁄₁₆-, ½- and ⁹⁄₁₆-inch sizes. You also get two extra 10 mm sockets, too.
Other items included in the Craftsman advent calendar
In addition to the hand tools listed above, the Craftsman advent calendar also includes a bottle opener, a tape measure key chain, a magnetic pick-up tool, and a stubby slotted screwdriver. So by day 12 you'll have a nice little assortment of tools and accessories to fill up the VersaStack case that comes in the advent calendar as well.
Though you can buy Craftsman tools from various online retailers, the advent calendar is only on Amazon for now. Considering the value of the set and its limited-edition production run, it could very well sell out before we even reach Halloween (let alone Christmas). Of course, if that does happen, other tool brands have advent calendars of their own. Bosch, for example, has a 24-piece Advent Calendar available on Amazon as well. It costs about the same as Craftsman's advent calendar, but has 24 boxes, double that of the Craftsman.