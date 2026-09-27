Craftsman 2026 Advent Calendar For DIYers: What's Included & Where To Buy It

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This holiday season, you can ditch the traditional candy-filled advent calendar and get the handyperson in your life a 12 Days of Craftsman Advent Calendar. The major hand tool brand has announced a limited-edition collection for DIYers who would rather unwrap a tool than a little trinket or sweet treat in the run-up to Christmas. The set's currently only available on Amazon and goes for $64.99. That's more than 66% off what you'd pay for all twelve hand tools and accessories individually, which Craftsman values at over $200. The calendar also comes with a bonus offer for a future Craftsman purchase.

Spoiler alert for what's inside, so proceed with caution if you'd rather be surprised. The centerpiece is a VersaStack case, but it also includes a ⅜-inch ratchet and a 3-⅜-inch drive extension bar, plus a ¼-inch drive magnetic nut driver, an 11-piece bit set, and a collection of ⅜-inch drive six-point standard sockets. Socket sizes include 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 mm, as well as ¼-, ⁵⁄₁₆-, ⅜-, ⁷⁄₁₆-, ½- and ⁹⁄₁₆-inch sizes. You also get two extra 10 mm sockets, too.