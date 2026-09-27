Bosch 2026 Advent Calendar For DIYers: What's Included & Where To Buy
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Advent calendars are a staple of the holiday season for many people, and there are all kinds of them available to cater to various tastes and interests. If you're shopping for a DIYer — or you'd like to treat yourself to one this year — Bosch might have what you're looking for. The renowned German tool brand makes its own hand tool advent calendar, complete with a mix of tools and accessories behind each of its doors.
There are 24 doors to open in total, and once you've opened them all, you'll be rewarded with a handy mini tool kit, complete with its own carry bag. Contained within the calendar are a ¼-inch ratchet, a 9mm snap-off knife, a screwdriver, a pair of pliers, and a bottle opener, alongside various accessories. The calendar isn't available in the tool departments of leading retail chains like Home Depot or Lowe's because it isn't an official part of the brand's North American product range. However, it is available on Amazon, where it can be imported from the online retailer's German division. At the time of writing, it was priced at $72.05.
Since it's coming from overseas, it might take longer to arrive than normal: Amazon estimates that its standard delivery will take just over two weeks (if the calendar is shipped to an address in Atlanta, GA). The calendar is also not eligible for free return shipping, although it can still be returned to Amazon for a refund using the normal returns process.
Bosch isn't the only tool brand with an advent calendar
Observant DIYers might have already spotted that the tools included in the Bosch calendar are a different color from the Bosch tools you'd usually find for sale at a North American retailer. The reason is that Bosch's blue and green tool lines are entirely different, with its green line aimed primarily at DIYers and its blue line being built for professionals. Green Bosch tools are not officially sold in North America, which is why the advent calendar isn't available on the shelves of leading American tool retailers.
Buyers looking for similar gifts at one of those retailers might be disappointed, since neither Lowe's nor Home Depot carries advent calendars from any major tool brands at the time of writing. On retailers like Amazon, it's a different story altogether.
DIYers who prefer Craftsman tools to Bosch tools can treat themselves to a Craftsman advent calendar, which retails for $64.99 on Amazon and features 12 doors to open. It includes tools like a ⅜-inch ratchet, a nut driver, and a screwdriver, alongside various sockets and other accessories. Unlike the Bosch calendar, it's also officially sold in the U.S., so there's no need to worry about waiting for international shipping. The Craftsman calendar is already available to pre-order, with shipping starting October 1.