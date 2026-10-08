Wera 2026 Advent Calendar For DIYers: What's Included & Where You Can Buy One
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These days, it seems like there's an advent calendar for just about everything — including tools. That's good news for DIYers or for those with a DIYer in their life who's impossible to shop for. While you can find individual tools and accessories as great gifts for fans of Craftsman or any other tool brands, the Wera 2026 Advent Calendar makes a great early holiday gift because it's essentially 24 gifts in one.
If you're not aware, an advent calendar is essentially a countdown to Christmas and typically has 24 or 25 small doors, drawers, or pockets. Each has a surprise gift behind it, and you're meant to open one per day, starting on December 1, with the final gift on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The gifts behind each day of an advent calendar are often small stocking stuffers like candy, coins, and other trinkets.
With Wera's advent calendar, though, you'll get a new tool or accessory from the brand every day — or all at once, if you're impatient and want everything in one go. The advent calendar is available from multiple retailers, so it shouldn't prove too hard to get.
Where can you buy Wera's advent calendar?
Wera is a German manufacturer known for its high-quality screwdrivers, ratchets, and other specialty hand tools. Its products — including its advent calendar — are only available at select stores. Depending on where you live, you may be able to buy its advent calendar at your local Wera dealer, including smaller stores as well as chains such as Grainger. The calendar is also available online from retailers such as Acme Tools, Haus of Tools, and Tool Nut, where it's currently sold for $83.
You can also find the Wera calendar at a discount from larger retailers like Amazon and Walmart. Walmart is selling the Wera 2026 Advent Calendar for a little under $77. You can find it for even less on Amazon, where it's currently $68.
Just be careful when you buy Wera's advent calendar online and double-check what you're adding to your cart — several retailers still have older calendars from the brand, such as last year's Wera advent calendar, available. You could, of course, also get those older calendars too, as the 2026 edition includes tools and accessories that weren't part of the gift set in prior years.
What tools are included in Wera's 2026 advent calendar?
Of the 24 gifts hiding behind Wera's 2026 advent calendar, the most interesting is probably its compact "Flashdriver," a hybrid screwdriver-and-flashlight tool. It has a ¼-inch bit holder and a battery-powered LED with two brightness settings that can output up to 80 lumens, with a focusing light cone. The tool sports Wera's patented Kraftform handle design.
Don't have any ¼-inch bits? Fear not, as nine of the gift slots in Wera's advent calendar include 50 mm-long BiTorsion bits, plus a more standard Kraftform handle with ¼-inch uptake. The bits are color-coded and clearly labeled, and come in slotted, Phillips, hex, Torx, and Pozidriv profiles. Additionally, the gift set includes seven metric hex L-keys and a ¼-inch hex bottle opener you can use like a bit.
That's not everything, though. You also get two holders: one for the bits (with a snap hook) and one for the hex keys. Also included are clip adapters for the flashdriver and Kraftform handle. A third adapter lets you use the tools with Wera's Tool-Check Modular setup, for those who prefer the brand's hand tool organizer over top-rated Tool-Check Plus alternatives. Finally, a textile tool dock finishes off the 24-piece gift set.