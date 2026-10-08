Wera 2026 Advent Calendar For DIYers: What's Included & Where You Can Buy One

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These days, it seems like there's an advent calendar for just about everything — including tools. That's good news for DIYers or for those with a DIYer in their life who's impossible to shop for. While you can find individual tools and accessories as great gifts for fans of Craftsman or any other tool brands, the Wera 2026 Advent Calendar makes a great early holiday gift because it's essentially 24 gifts in one.

If you're not aware, an advent calendar is essentially a countdown to Christmas and typically has 24 or 25 small doors, drawers, or pockets. Each has a surprise gift behind it, and you're meant to open one per day, starting on December 1, with the final gift on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The gifts behind each day of an advent calendar are often small stocking stuffers like candy, coins, and other trinkets.

With Wera's advent calendar, though, you'll get a new tool or accessory from the brand every day — or all at once, if you're impatient and want everything in one go. The advent calendar is available from multiple retailers, so it shouldn't prove too hard to get.