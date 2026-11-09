What Is The Parallel Port On Older PCs For?

Long before computers used USB slots and wireless communication to connect with accessories and peripherals, PCs relied on a diverse collection of ports. One of the most important connectors consisted of a 25-pin port called a parallel port, which was used to connect computers with printers.

The first parallel ports were designed between the 1970s and 1980s by IBM. The company wanted their then-upcoming PC to communicate with the top printer manufacturer of the time; Centronics. Centronics had its own connector, which used 36 pins, but IBM's engineers decided to create a simpler port with 25 pins. How could they communicate? IBM's engineers also designed a cable that bridged the gap between the two devices.

IBM's parallel part was notable for several reasons. First off, it was a significant upgrade over the standard communication port of the time, the serial port. Whereas serial ports could only transmit bits of data in single file, the parallel port could send up to eight bits of data at a time in parallel to one another, hence its name.

This technique significantly sped up data transference between computers and printers. Secondly, unlike, say, various types of USB-C adapters that convert signals, the parallel port and its cable didn't need to do much if any conversions. The signals from each parallel port pin lined up with the first 25 pins in the Centronics printer.The parallel port was essentially a more streamlined version of Centronics' design that cut out potentially superfluous pins.