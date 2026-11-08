Fitbit Air Vs Fitbit Edge: What Does The Higher Price Tag Get You?

Just over five months after launching the Fitbit Air — one of the best screenless trackers you can buy — Google has launched a slightly more expensive model: the Fitbit Edge. The Fitbit Air starts at $99.99, while the Fitbit Edge will set you back $179.99, which is $80 more. That $80 price hike begs the question: what exactly do you get in return, and is the Fitbit Edge worth paying $80 more than the Fitbit Air? One obvious difference between the Fitbit Air and Edge, which you don't need to check the spec sheet to notice, is the display.

Unlike the screenless Fitbit Air, the Edge offers a 1.3-inch color AMOLED display, which Google says is the largest and brightest panel in its tracker lineup. Thanks to the built-in display, the Edge lets you glance at your metrics on your wrist as you continue to exercise, unlike the Air, which must always be paired with a phone to view them. Additionally, it comes with an app that supports over 50 workout modes, making it easy to track your exercises and get real-time guidance, all thanks to the availability of a display.

The build quality is also different. While the Air uses a plastic case, Google switched things up and went for the more durable aluminum on the Fitbit Edge, and you can also pair it with a metal wristband. However, both models offer IP68 dust and water resistance and are 5ATM-rated, thus able to withstand water pressure at a depth of 164 feet, which makes them safe to wear while swimming. The two also differ slightly in size, with the Edge being slightly taller, thicker, and wider, likely to accommodate the available display.