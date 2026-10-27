The New Fitbit Edge May Actually Be Worth Buying Thanks To Its Price & Battery Life

I'm a fan of Google wearables, and I was (and am) a fan of the new Google Health app, with its Gemini-powered health assistant. My issue was with the hardware on which the new Google Health app debuted: the Fitbit Air and the Pixel Watch 5. There was (and remains) a large gulf between the two devices in both price and value. The Fitbit Air is a screenless little device you strap to your wrist that costs less than $100, and the Pixel Watch 5 has a round, stylish watch face, priced at $399.

Now, here in the Autumn of 2026, Google's Fitbit brand has neatly slotted the Fitbit Edge into the middle of those two. It has the neat, classy look of the Pixel Watch 5, but it's narrow and light like the Fitbit Air. It still has a screen — an oval screen with no dome (sadly) but it still looks great.

What's missing when compared to the Pixel Watch 5, aside from girth, is the WearOS operating system. Instead, the Fitbit Edge runs Fitbit's OS. This is a case of taking the good with the bad — it's mostly good — but there are definite differences from a software standpoint to be aware of. I've been using the Fitbit Edge for around 10 days, and this is my full review.