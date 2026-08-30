Galaxy Watch 9 Vs Ultra 2: What's The Difference Between These Samsung Watches?

Anyone weighing up Samsung's 2026 smartwatch options — Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 — would have to pick one over the other mostly based on price, since the former costs nearly twice as much as the latter. But if money's not a problem, then the question shifts to whether the Ultra 2 is worth the extra cash. While there are some key differences, both share more or less the same foundation, like being powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite processor. They also use the same BioActive sensor package, allowing health tracking to work identically on either watch.

As for differences, the first thing you'd notice is also what would make or break your decision. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 — the predecessor to the Galaxy Watch Ultra — comes in just one size, 47mm, landing on your wrist at 61.5 grams. Meanwhile, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 weighs roughly half of that, coming in at 31.5 grams. Even the larger 44mm version tips the scales at just 34 grams. You'd certainly feel the difference on your wrist, and even more so if it's skinny. This can be a real drawback considering wearing something around the clock is exactly how these watches collect health data.

However, with that additional weight, you get fancier materials. While both watches have the same sapphire crystal over the screen, the Ultra 2 uses a grade 4 titanium frame and a ceramic-and-sapphire back. The Watch 9 sticks with aluminum and some plastic. Water resistance on a Galaxy Watch gets measured in atmospheres, and Samsung rates the Watch 9 at 5ATM, while the Ultra 2 doubles that to 10ATM.