Your iPhone Might Be Missing Some Of iOS 27's Coolest New CarPlay Features

The September Apple event gave us not only the iPhone Duo, but also iOS 27. It's a major update in Apple's race to catch up with Google and Samsung, which are still far ahead in AI. While we acknowledge artificial intelligence isn't very popular these days, it does have genuine use cases. Apple's answer is Siri AI. After years of being stuck in the 2010s, Siri can now understand personal context, recognize what's on your screen, and provide more relevant answers. The best part? Siri AI has also made its way to Apple CarPlay.

That said, it's not for everyone. Only users with an iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, or higher can access Siri AI. But is it worth upgrading your iPhone for? The answer depends on you. Imagine you're driving and remember that a friend invited you somewhere, but you don't recall the specifics like when and where. So, you summon Siri AI, ask it to search for any events your friends invited you to, and it'll find the details.

It can also search your messages for specific information, like, "What was the Korean restaurant John recommended," or, "What was the place we ate Sushi last week?" Once Siri finds it, you can use Apple Maps to get directions. You can also ask for nearby EV chargers or other stops along your route, keeping in mind your vehicle's current charge level. Depending on the person, this could either be a major time saver or a big privacy violation, since Siri AI accesses your personal data.