5 Subcompact SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Kia Seltos

Subcompact SUVs are an excellent choice for drivers who prefer a smaller, lightweight vehicle with a higher ride height and some extra cabin space. One of the most popular subcompact SUVs on the market is the Kia Seltos. Although it is relatively new, having been introduced for the 2021 model year, it has garnered plenty of high praise from both automotive experts and owners alike.

Based on surveys from actual owners, J.D. Power ranked the brand-new 2027 Kia Seltos as the fifth-best small SUV of the year, with an overall rating of 81 out of 100. Consumer Reports is currently testing the 2027 model, but the 2026 Seltos ranked seventh overall among subcompact SUVs, impressing road-test experts with its fuel efficiency, braking, controls, and visibility. U.S. News & World Report positions it the highest, placing the 2027 model third-best on the market.

While the Kia Seltos has impressive ratings and solid recommendations, there are some other subcompact SUVs that consistently score higher across the board with both experts and owners. If you're in the market for a small crossover and want to explore top-ranking alternatives, you should look at these five subcompact SUVs that have overall better ratings than the Kia Seltos.