5 Subcompact SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Kia Seltos
Subcompact SUVs are an excellent choice for drivers who prefer a smaller, lightweight vehicle with a higher ride height and some extra cabin space. One of the most popular subcompact SUVs on the market is the Kia Seltos. Although it is relatively new, having been introduced for the 2021 model year, it has garnered plenty of high praise from both automotive experts and owners alike.
Based on surveys from actual owners, J.D. Power ranked the brand-new 2027 Kia Seltos as the fifth-best small SUV of the year, with an overall rating of 81 out of 100. Consumer Reports is currently testing the 2027 model, but the 2026 Seltos ranked seventh overall among subcompact SUVs, impressing road-test experts with its fuel efficiency, braking, controls, and visibility. U.S. News & World Report positions it the highest, placing the 2027 model third-best on the market.
While the Kia Seltos has impressive ratings and solid recommendations, there are some other subcompact SUVs that consistently score higher across the board with both experts and owners. If you're in the market for a small crossover and want to explore top-ranking alternatives, you should look at these five subcompact SUVs that have overall better ratings than the Kia Seltos.
Hyundai Kona
The Hyundai Kona hasn't been around much longer than the Kia Seltos, with the former debuting in the 2018 model year. Those additional years have allowed the Kona to be further enhanced, helping it outperform many other subcompact SUVs. That being said, the two automakers are closely linked. Hyundai has a significant financial stake in Kia, and the companies share a great deal of resources. In fact, the Kona and Seltos use the same engine and a few other automotive components.
Despite their connection, the Kona still ranks higher in J.D. Power's small SUV list, with its 2027 model coming in at third place. Its overall score was 83 out of 100, but its quality and reliability mark was 89, higher than any model that ranked above it. The driving experience was also incredibly high at 85. The 73/100 grade for dealership experience dragged down the Kona's overall score.
U.S. News ranks the 2026 Kona as the second-best subcompact SUV on the market with an overall score of 9 out of 10. Fuel economy and safety received the highest ratings in its tests, earning a 9.7 and 9.3, respectively. Kelley Blue Book experts go one step further and name it the best overall subcompact SUV, giving it 4.8 out of 5 stars. The only place the Kona doesn't fare well is with Consumer Reports, mostly due to a subpar reliability score that isn't reflected in other publications' findings. Even there, though, Kona's owner satisfaction score is higher than the Seltos.
Mazda CX-30
Mazda introduced the CX-30 for the 2020 model year. It is the company's smallest and most affordable SUV. Its 2026 model year has a base price of $26,375 (plus a $1,595 destination fee), which is a bit more than the Seltos' $23,790 starting price (in addition to a $1,495 destination fee). Buying a Mazda CX-30 is worth the extra expense, though, as it excels the Seltos in several categories.
U.S. News gave the 2026 Mazda CX-30 the highest ranking of any publication, naming it the best subcompact SUV on the market. It particularly loves the CX-30's premium cabin design and luxurious driving experience, providing a better feel compared to rival models. Its overall score was a 9.1 out of 10, earning a critics' rating of 9.0 and a safety grade of 9.6.
Car and Driver has it just a notch lower in its ranking at second place. The 2026 model gets a 9.5 out of 10 overall rating from the publication, beating out the Seltos in third spot with a score of 9/10. It, too, praises the high-end design of the SUV's interior, though it does have some quibbles with the more limited cabin space than some other subcompact SUVs.
Consumer Reports actually gives the 2026 models of the Mazda CX-30 and Kia Seltos the same overall score. However, the details show that the Mazda has an ever-so-slight advantage when it comes to reliability and owner satisfaction, allowing it to narrowly edge out the Kia in the ranking. Ultimately, the Mazda CX-30 has enough support to claim a higher position than the Seltos.
Nissan Kicks
Sometimes, you can find a subcompact SUV with better ratings and a lower starting price than the Kia Seltos. That is the case with the 2027 Nissan Kicks. With a starting price of $22,790 (plus a $1,575 destination fee), you're looking at over $2,000 in savings compared to the least expensive Seltos available. The price advantage is even more enticing when you find out that many experts consider the Kicks to be superior to the Seltos.
This includes J.D. Power. Based on its surveys, the 2027 model tied for third place with the Hyundai Kona among all small SUVs. It posted an overall rating of 83 out of 100, and its scores in all of the key testing areas were remarkably steady. Quality and reliability earned an 81, driving experience got an 85, resale value received an 84, and dealership experience scored 83. There's usually more fluctuation in J.D. Power's survey results to get to an average, but the Nissan Kicks showed an impressive level of consistency. Kelley Blue Book experts are in agreement with J.D. Power, also ranking it third among subcompact SUVs with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.
The 2026 Nissan Kicks actually earned the same overall score from Consumer Reports as the 2026 Kia Seltos, but it finished higher in its ranking. This can largely be attributed to reliability, which far outperforms what the Seltos received. It also managed a slightly higher owner satisfaction score. Where CR does prefer the Seltos is in its road testing, but the Nissan Kicks ultimately won out in the aggregate.
Subaru Crosstrek
The most seasoned subcompact SUV on this list is the Subaru Crosstrek, which has been around since the 2013 model year. With that longevity, you end up getting a vehicle that receives very high ratings and strong evaluations across the board. The Crosstrek has different powertrain options as well, available as either a gas-only or hybrid model. This sets it apart from the Kia Seltos, which has a gasoline-only configuration.
Consumer Reports couldn't be a bigger fan of the model. The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid configuration easily takes the top spot among subcompact SUVs, and the standard gas option ranks second. Both versions performed exceptionally well on CR's in-house expert road testing, but the real selling point is the owner satisfaction scores. These two models crush the competition, as they're the only ones the surveys deemed better than average.
Both J.D. Power and the experts at Kelley Blue Book have the 2026 Crosstrek as the second-best subcompact SUV on the market. J.D. Power awards it an overall rating of 84 out of 100, with the dealership experience earning an impressive 91, which accounts for buying and servicing the SUV. KBB gives it 4.6 out of 5 stars and rates it fourth overall among all two-row SUVs, regardless of class. The Subaru Crosstrek is the only subcompact SUV on this list that is among the 25 best-selling vehicles in the United States in 2026, which seems fitting given these ratings.
Toyota Corolla Cross
We all know the Toyota Corolla. It's the best-selling automobile of all time, with over 52 million units sold since the 1960s. It's even the 11th best-selling vehicle of 2026 as of this writing. In response to changing driver preferences, Toyota introduced the Corolla Cross, a subcompact SUV derivative of the classic sedan, to the U.S. market in 2021. This model comes with a gas or hybrid powertrain, and either way, you're looking at one of the best subcompacts currently available.
Kelley Blue Book experts have the 2026 Corolla Cross ranked in a tie with the Nissan Kicks for the third-best subcompact SUV with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It highlights Toyota's sterling reputation for reliability among its strengths, along with its affordable pricing. A new Corolla Cross starts at $25,335 (plus a $1,595 delivery, processing, and handling fee) for a gas model and $29,795 (plus the same fee) for a hybrid.
Consumer Reports has the hybrid and gas models take up third and fourth place, respectively, in its subcompact SUV rankings. When looking at the Toyota Corolla Cross gas vs. hybrid models, the gas-only powertrain received a much higher reliability score than the hybrid. In fact, it has the highest reliability score of any model tested. However, the hybrid outperforms the gas model in the CR road test, and its score is the only one outside of the Subaru Crosstrek vehicles to land in the highest tier. As a Kia Seltos alternative, it's a solid option, especially if you'd prefer an electrified variant.