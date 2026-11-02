10 Of The Best Laptops For Working From Home You Can Buy In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People who dedicatedly work from home or have a hybrid structure set in place need a good laptop or desktop setup to stay as productive as they can be. Most people opt for the former, preferring a system that can be carried around and doesn't take up too much space in their home. Setting up a PC at home does have its perks — it's cheaper, has more longevity, and can be upgraded on the fly — but not everyone has the space or time to set it up. More often than not, people prefer a laptop that just works right out of the box.

2026 may not be the best time to purchase a laptop or computer, what with the era of affordable high-RAM laptops coming to an end. Chances are that things may get even worse price-wise as the AI industry causes an even greater shortage of PC components. If you need a good laptop to let you work from home smoothly without any distractions, these well-reviewed devices should be more than up to the task.